HUNTINGTON -- The First Baptist Church of Huntington celebrates its 150th anniversary this October. It is the oldest African American church in Huntington.

The church began in a log cabin located on what is now Norway Avenue in 1872, the same year that Huntington incorporated as a city. The congregation constructed the first building at its present site, 801 6th Ave., in 1891. After a fire damaged the first structure in 1965, the current facility was built and stands as the present day church.

