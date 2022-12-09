DANIELS – The Resort at Glade Springs, just over two hours from Huntington, will hold its Christmas-themed haunted attraction "The Fright Before Christmas" over two weekends this December with a brand new twist.
The holiday haunt, which was named one of the top 10 scariest Christmas-themed haunts by Travel Channel in 2019, will run two Saturdays this year: Dec. 10 and 17.
"We have been incredibly happy with the interest our holiday themed haunt has gained over the last few years," said Ashley Long, creative director at The Resort at Glade Springs. "It has quickly become something that the community looks forward to each season to change up their typical holiday fun. This year, we added our Krampus Krawl with pop-up bars hidden inside the haunt to add a little cheer to the fear people have come to expect."
This year, guests who are 21 and up will have the option to purchase the brand new "Krampus Krawl" add-on which gives access to secret pop-up bars.
“A favorite part of the attraction would be our Kris Kringle Mingle which is a post Christmas conference where all the Santa’s come together to unwind from the stress of the holidays,” Long said.
The haunt will have tickets available by time slot from 6 to 9:30 p.m. each night. They cost $25 in advance and $30 at the door.
The event usually hosts about 500 people each night and sells out quickly.
