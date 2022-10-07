The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20211010 heron 05.jpg
Buy Now

Guests pass by during a hayride at Heron Fest on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Beech Fork State Park in Barboursville.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

Find family-friendly events at the Heron Festival at Beech Fork State Park Saturday, Oct. 8. 

Located 30 minutes from Huntington, the festival will feature live gospel music, hayrides, pontoon boat rides, pumpkin decorating contests, an antique tractor show, a cruise-in car show, a campsite decorating contest, as well as food and craft vendors.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you