Find family-friendly events at the Heron Festival at Beech Fork State Park Saturday, Oct. 8.
Located 30 minutes from Huntington, the festival will feature live gospel music, hayrides, pontoon boat rides, pumpkin decorating contests, an antique tractor show, a cruise-in car show, a campsite decorating contest, as well as food and craft vendors.
Attendees are encouraged to support the Beech Fork Foundation’s hot dog sale, and Carter's BBQ Food Trailer will also be serving food.
Those interested in participating in the car show should arrive after 8 a.m. and set up along the entrance road, beyond the gate in the grass. The line will start at the park headquarters and go down the roadside until there is no more room.
Campsite decorating contestants should register at the office; winners for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place will be announced at 3 p.m.
The full entertainment and performance schedule is availableonline.
