The Hip Eagle clothing boutique at the Market in downtown Huntington will present their second fall catwalk event at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3. Attendees are welcome to come early for refreshments and music before the show.
The show will feature casual pieces for weekend wear, office-appropriate clothing for work and formal outfits for the holidays. All clothing in the show is from the Hip Eagle, which sources its pieces from markets in Las Vegas, Atlanta and New York City.
There are 150 seats available on Eventbrite for $20 each, but standing room is free. Tickets come with a swag bag valued over $100 and a spot in line for the after-show shopping event.
The Little Eagle, sister boutique of the Hip Eagle, will also have pieces featured in the show.
“We want to serve everyone, we have something for everyone,” boutique owner Maggie Gue said. “My youngest daughter is 11, and she can wear some of the pieces, but then my mom is going to be walking in the show too, and she is 64.”
This particular show was inspired by Gue’s recent trip to New York City.
“I was in New York in September at Market, and it was just super freeing and kind of the vibe that I have been thinking of as I’m curating and creating outfits in my mind for the models to wear,” she said. “Life is short, why not be colorful?”
She wanted to bring the vibrant energy and confident mentality of big city fashionistas to Huntington.
“In New York everyone is free to wear what they want to wear without judgment. I think when we live in this small town we can think, ‘Well, all the moms are wearing this, so I should be wearing this,’ and it was just really freeing to see people wear what they want to wear,” she said.
