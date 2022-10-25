The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Hip Eagle clothing boutique at the Market in downtown Huntington will present their second fall catwalk event at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3. Attendees are welcome to come early for refreshments and music before the show.

The show will feature casual pieces for weekend wear, office-appropriate clothing for work and formal outfits for the holidays. All clothing in the show is from the Hip Eagle, which sources its pieces from markets in Las Vegas, Atlanta and New York City.

