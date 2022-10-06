The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Dots from Poca High School in Putnam County are leading Scorebook Live’s contest for best High School Mascot.

The Poca Dots currently have over 4,000 votes and 70% of all the votes. The Cee Bees from Clay-Battelle High School in Blacksville, West Virginia are in second place with over 1,500 votes. The other 13 mascots in the running all have less than 50 votes.

