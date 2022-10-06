The Dots from Poca High School in Putnam County are leading Scorebook Live’s contest for best High School Mascot.
The Poca Dots currently have over 4,000 votes and 70% of all the votes. The Cee Bees from Clay-Battelle High School in Blacksville, West Virginia are in second place with over 1,500 votes. The other 13 mascots in the running all have less than 50 votes.
The Poca Dots have a big red dot as their mascot. It’s spelled “Poca” and not “polka” because the town, Poca, was named for the Pocatalico River and the mascot was originally an Indian to reflect the American Indian name.
The story goes that in 1928, a Charleston Gazette reporter said that the football players “look like a bunch of red polka dots running on the field” at a game, and the name stuck.
There are 12 brackets of 15 teams each, with three brackets to vote on a week.
This is the pun bracket, and voting will conclude Saturday, Oct. 8, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time. The winner from each bracket will advance to the Dandy Dozen Championship Bracket.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.