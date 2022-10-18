The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Spirit Lineup.png

Some of the bourbons and whiskeys offered by the Swilled Dog distillery.

 Courtesy of the Swilled Dog

The Swilled Dog distillery based in Upper Tract, West Virginia, in Pendleton County, just launched an online store where patrons can order its award-winning whiskeys and bourbons for home delivery to 41 states.

Swilled Dog started as a cidery in 2017, but quickly expanded its portfolio to include whiskeys and bourbons, ready-to-drink canned cocktails and infusions.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you