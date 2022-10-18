The Swilled Dog distillery based in Upper Tract, West Virginia, in Pendleton County, just launched an online store where patrons can order its award-winning whiskeys and bourbons for home delivery to 41 states.
Swilled Dog started as a cidery in 2017, but quickly expanded its portfolio to include whiskeys and bourbons, ready-to-drink canned cocktails and infusions.
“We’ve had significant interest from fans wanting access to our whiskeys and bourbons online,” says Brooke Glover, CEO and co-founder of Swilled Dog. “We have great partnerships with retailers and ABC liquor stores throughout West Virginia making it easy for local fans to access our products. However, this platform is a huge next step for us allowing us to meet the demands of our consumers that live outside of the state while also increasing our brand presence.”
Just in time for the holidays, the online store sells all five of Swilled Dog’s expressions, including the acclaimed two-time Double Gold Winning Barrel Strength Bourbon and the newly released Double Oaked Rye Whiskey. These spirits are also available at ABCA stores throughout the state of WV and at the distillery in Upper Tract.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.