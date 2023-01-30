The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

SV - 2019.jpg

Courtesy photo ThunderTones Steve Patrick, David Roach, Dennis DeLong, and Ric Keaster deliver a Singing Valentine on Feb. 14, 2019.

 Submitted photo

The ThunderTones Chorus has been delivering singing Valentines since 2001.

The Thundertones Chorus is part of a national organization called the Barbershop Harmony Society. The Huntington Tri-State chapter has between 30 and 35 members. For the singing Valentines, they split into groups of four to make barbershop quartets.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you