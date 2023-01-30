The Thundertones Chorus is part of a national organization called the Barbershop Harmony Society. The Huntington Tri-State chapter has between 30 and 35 members. For the singing Valentines, they split into groups of four to make barbershop quartets.
It averages around 30 valentines each year but has had up to 70 in the past, this year it expects to sing around 40.
“They’re always well received and sometimes, there is even a tear or two,” said Steve Patrick, the chorus director.
They’ve sung Valentines almost everywhere within a 30 mile radius of Huntington. Parents order them for their children in school and children will order them for parents at their office. Lovers also order them for their significant other, most commonly they visit restaurants or homes.
“Everyone is unique and everyone is special,” he said. “We had a situation where one year, we sang to a lady from her fiance, the next year she ordered one for him, the following year they asked us to sing at their wedding because we were an important part of their courtship.”
This is the largest fundraiser the chorus does. It helps purchase new music, costumes and equipment. To order a singing Valentine, call 304-302-6683. Each Valentine costs $50, which includes two songs, a card and a rose.
