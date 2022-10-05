HUNTINGTON -- The First United Methodist Church is celebrating their 150th anniversary by showing compassion to the community.
Heather Barker started as the associate pastor in July but has been a part of the Huntington community her whole life.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
HUNTINGTON -- The First United Methodist Church is celebrating their 150th anniversary by showing compassion to the community.
Heather Barker started as the associate pastor in July but has been a part of the Huntington community her whole life.
“We have this tree in our sanctuary where we encourage our congregation to access compassion in the community, and then come and place a leaf on the tree,” Barker said.
Most recently they participated in “Helpington,” a faith-based community service project led by Huntington churches. They volunteered at the food pantry and did yard work for Central City Elementary.
The church has been through many stages and renovations since it began in a carpenter’s shop in 1872. Barker said that at one point they were a Methodist Episcopal Church, and the congregation split. They also moved from the Guyandotte neighborhood to downtown.
“Although I am very new to the congregation and to the church, I’ve been part of the Huntington community since I was a child. It’s great to be able to come into this church and be a part of a group of people who truly love the Huntington community, and it can be seen throughout our history,” Barker said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.