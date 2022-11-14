The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Wordle, the popular word-guessing game from the New York Times, will no longer use plural words, according to an announcement made last week.

Over the past year, tens of millions of people tried to guess the five-letter word of the day. A software engineer in Brooklyn named Josh Wardle created the game as a gift for his partner. It was released to the public in October 2021, and the New York Times purchased it for at least $1 million in January 2022.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you