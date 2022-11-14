Wordle, the popular word-guessing game from the New York Times, will no longer use plural words, according to an announcement made last week.
Over the past year, tens of millions of people tried to guess the five-letter word of the day. A software engineer in Brooklyn named Josh Wardle created the game as a gift for his partner. It was released to the public in October 2021, and the New York Times purchased it for at least $1 million in January 2022.
“Wordle’s gameplay will stay the same, and answers will be drawn from the same basic dictionary of answer words, with some editorial adjustments to ensure that the game stays focused on vocabulary that’s fun, accessible, lively and varied,” The New York Times writes about the change.
However, there will be no words ending in “es” or “s” in the word list. The answer can still be plural like GEESE or FUNGI, but it will never be FOXES or SPOTS. Players can still guess words ending in "s" or "es" to narrow down the answer.
The game will also have Tracy Bennett as its editor. Other NYT games the Crossword, Mini and Spelling Bee also have their own editors.
Wordle remains free, but acquiring the game is part of NYT’s plan to increase digital subscriptions to 10 million by the year 2025.
According to Google trends, between 50 and 100 people in the Charleston and Huntington area search for Wordle everyday between 5 and 9 a.m.
