If you thought the weather seemed a little too cold for October, you are right.
Kevin Law is the professor of meteorology in Marshall University’s geography department and a West Virginia state climatologist.
“As a state climatologist, I help with climate data. I provide consultations with various government agencies and researchers and give them help with climate information. I provide counsel in court trials where there have been accidents related to weather, things like that,” Law said.
He says data definitely supports below-average temperatures for the month.
“It certainly has been a colder-than-usual fall, especially here in October,” he said. “Even here in the Huntington area, it's been at least three degrees cooler than it normally is.”
The average October temperature is down to 53.3 degrees Fahrenheit.
“It’s been several years since we’ve had an October this cool,” he said.
But temperatures over the weekend and into early next week are expected to rise back into the 70s.
"The cool nights and sunny days are responsible for some of the best fall foliage colors we have seen locally in years," he said.
Law predicts temperatures will fall back into the 60s after that, but “nothing like what we saw this past week.”
“But still, I think by the time October ends, we’ll be below normal for the entire month,” he said.
This doesn’t necessarily mean that the rest of the fall and winter will be colder than average.
This is a “La Niña” year, meaning the water along the South Pacific coast is cooler than usual. For the Ohio River Valley, this means there will likely be more precipitation and cooler-than-normal temperatures. An “El Niño” year has the opposite effect.
“And that’s where we’ve been for the last two to three years now — we’ve been in this La Niña phase where the winters have been a little bit above the normal participation,” he said. “The big question is what is the temperature going to be like?”
If it’s cold enough, that means the Northeast would get snow. Last year January was cold, so there was a two- to three-week period with a lot of snow. Then it warmed up in February and cooled down in early March.
“If this weather pattern that we’ve been seeing here in October, if it were in January we’d be seeing a lot of snow -- no question about it,” he said.
Most of the long-term forecasts Law has seen say that December might be a little bit warmer than normal and January might be below normal, so this January could be similar to last year.
“I would anticipate some increased heating bills this wintertime for sure,” he said.
