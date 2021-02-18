After the third winter storm in a week that dumped 3 to 4 more inches of snow, thousands of area residents are still without power Thursday morning.
As of 9 a.m. Thursday, Appalachian Power reported 29,969 customers in the dark in Cabell and 16,421 out in Wayne. In Lawrence County, Ohio, AEP Ohio reported 6,356 customers out. In Boyd County, Kentucky Power reported 13,211 customers out.
At about 10 a.m. Thursday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice expanded his ongoing State of Emergency proclamation for severe winter weather to include Jackson and Mason counties.
The State of Emergency, originally announced on Tuesday for Cabell, Lincoln, Putnam and Wayne counties due to severe winter storms causing numerous power outages and road blockages, remains in effect, and the previously declared State of Preparedness is still in effect for the remaining 49 counties in West Virginia.
According to the National Weather Service, Thursday will bring a high of 34 degrees, and daytime snow accumulation of around an inch is possible.
More snow is predicted for Thursday night, mainly before 10 p.m., then a chance of flurries after 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 22. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday brings another chance of flurries before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 32, and Sunday is expected to be partly sunny, with a high near 46.