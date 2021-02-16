After a night filled with icy rain and crackling, falling trees, many Tri-State residents are still without electricity Tuesday morning.
As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, Appalachian Power reported 32,849 customers in the dark in Cabell and 18,898 out in Wayne. In Lawrence County, Ohio, AEP Ohio reported 12,178 customers out. In Boyd County, Kentucky Power reported 15,740 customers out.
Several roads were closed or restricted in Lawrence County due to downed trees and utility lines. Closures include State Route 7 at the 0.5 mile marker and the 3 mile marker; U.S. 52 at the Ashland Bridges; State Route 93 at the 3.5 mile marker, 4.5 mile marker and the 7 mile marker; State Route 141 between the 3 mile marker and the 4 mile marker; State Route 217 at the 6 mile marker and at the 9 mile marker; State Route 243 at the 7 mile marker, between the 9 mile marker and 10 mile marker and at the 16 mile marker; and State Route 775 at the 1.9 mile marker, 3 mile marker, between the 6 mile marker and the 9 mile marker, and the 19 mile marker. Also, the signal was down at U.S. 52 at Walmart Way. Follow OHGO.com for more information.
In Boyd County, Kentucky, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 9 reported that main routes such as Interstate 64, KY 180 to US 60 to downtown Ashland, US 23, and the Ohio River Bridges are open as crews concentrate on keeping them passable. All other routes appear impassable – blocked by downed trees and power lines.
According to the National Weather Service, today brings a chance of snow, mainly before 1 p.m., then scattered flurries after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 26. West wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight offers more scattered flurries before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of snow after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Snow, mainly after 1 a.m. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 27. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Thursday: Snow before 10 a.m., then snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., then rain after 11 a.m. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 39. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Thursday Night: Rain, possibly mixed with snow, becoming all snow after midnight. Low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of snow before 10 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 29.