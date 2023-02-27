The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — State Fair officials announced the addition of Whiskey Myers, Zach Williams and Riley Green to the 2023 State Fair of West Virginia concert lineup.

Zach Williams will take the stage on Wednesday, Aug. 16; Riley Green will perform on Thursday, Aug. 17; and Whiskey Myers will appear at the State Fair of West Virginia on Friday, Aug. 18. All three concerts begin at 8 p.m. and tickets for each show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 3.

