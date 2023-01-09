GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Three people, including an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper, were injured Monday following a three-car crash on U.S. 35 in Gallia County, according to a news release.
Trooper Aaron Beaver and James Franklin, a portable load limit inspector were investigating a crash at 6:42 a.m. Monday when a vehicle lost control on an ice-covered bridge. A Dodge Ram 2005 driven by Desirea Rupe, 22, of Middleport, Ohio, went off the right side of the road and struck the rear of a patrol cruiser, pushing it into a portable load limit inspector's van.
Rupe and Beaver, who was sitting in his cruiser, were injured, sustaining non-life threatening injuries. Franklin was outside his vehicle at the time of the crash.
All three were taken to Holzer Medical Center, according to the release.
