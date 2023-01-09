The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MetroCreative Connection

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Three people, including an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper, were injured Monday following a three-car crash on U.S. 35 in Gallia County, according to a news release.

Trooper Aaron Beaver and James Franklin, a portable load limit inspector were investigating a crash at 6:42 a.m. Monday when a vehicle lost control on an ice-covered bridge. A Dodge Ram 2005 driven by Desirea Rupe, 22, of Middleport, Ohio, went off the right side of the road and struck the rear of a patrol cruiser, pushing it into a portable load limit inspector's van.

