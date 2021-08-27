HUNTINGTON — Three shootings in Huntington were reported to Cabell County 911 in a 30-minute time frame Friday night.
Police told local media that one person was killed in one of the shootings and three other people were injured.
According to email alerts from Cabell County 911, the first shooting was reported around 8:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Davis Street, near St. Louis Avenue. A caller said they heard 15 gunshots in the area.
The second shooting was reported around 8:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of Adams Avenue in West Huntington.
The third shooting was reported around 8:40 p.m. in the 900 block of 27th Street, near Marcum Terrace. A 14-year-old boy was reportedly shot in the shoulder.
Additional information from the shootings was unavailable at press time Friday night.
