Home and business owners still have time to plan and execute an "ahh-worthy" outdoor lighting display.
"The key is to start with a plan. With the right plan in place, you can create maximum impact with minimal effort," said outdoor decorating pro Dennis Crede of Christmas Decor by Crede Lawn Service, a franchise member of the Christmas Decor network.
To create a plan that is right for your home or business and your budget, Crede advises:
Find your decor focal point
Identify your property's most attractive features -- a porch, the front door, some shrubs or a perfect tree -- and focus attention there with garlands, greenery and lights.
Complete the look
Now, complete the look by enhancing other areas of your property, including the space around it. Outline windows or rooflines with lights or tuck some subtle hints of color into the landscape to compliment your focal point design.
Keep the decor simple
Know when to stop. Too many themes and colors will detract from your focal point. A clean, uncluttered display is more attractive, safer, more cost-effective and it comes with a bonus -- reduced stress.
To get ideas, drive around for inspiration or look online.
"Each new holiday season brings a 'latest thing' in outdoor lighting and decor," Crede said, "but the classic looks are always a great choice, too.”
