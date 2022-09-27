Carmen Padilla Torres, lead customer service representative, assists a local resident at the Small Business Administration Disaster Assistance center Sept. 20 at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church in Huntington.
Deanna Fairley, customer service representative, processes documents at the Small Business Administration Disaster Assistance center on Sept. 20, 2022, at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church in Huntington.
Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch
Yards in Enslow Park are covered by floodwater on May 6 in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Residents who had property affected by flooding May 6 have through Thursday to receive in-person help to apply for low-interest loans at a pop-up loan center at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church.
Interest rates on the loans range from as low as 1.688% for homeowners to 2.935% for businesses or 1.875% for nonprofits.
Residents in Cabell, Lincoln, Mason, Putnam and Wayne counties in West Virginia and Gallia and Lawrence counties in Ohio are eligible to apply.
The loan center will remain open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays until it permanently closes at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.
Applicants are asked to bring a driver’s license or identification, a cellphone and have access to their email address, all for identity verification process. Officials also recommend having last year’s tax return readily available in case it is needed.
Residents can also apply online at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov or request information or for an application be mailed via the customer service line at 800-659-2955. The 7-11 relay services line can also be used for those with disabilities or language barriers.
While the loan center will close this week, the deadline for physical-loss loan applications is Nov. 14, while the economic injury loan applications are due June 15, 2023. Completed applications can also be mailed to the U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, at 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
