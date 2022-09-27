The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Residents who had property affected by flooding May 6 have through Thursday to receive in-person help to apply for low-interest loans at a pop-up loan center at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church.

Located at 1338 Enslow Blvd. in Huntington, the center is offering assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration for those affected to apply for the loans, which can be awarded up to $2 million for businesses, $200,000 for homeowners and $40,000 for renters to be used for cleanup, relocation and to cover economic loss.

