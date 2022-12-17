The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Be sure to purchase pet responsibly this holiday season and year around.

Pets, especially puppies and kittens, are a popular Christmas gift — which is why West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is encouraging those considering a holiday pet purchase to watch for deceitful offers as they choose a companion that best fits their family or situation.

The advice was shared as part of the Attorney General's Holiday Consumer Protection Week.

