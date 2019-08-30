The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON — A Detroit man has been charged in a hit-and-run incident that occurred in August 2018 and resulted in the death of a woman.
According to Bryan Chambers, communication direction for the City of Huntington, members of the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force arrested Jermaine D. Baird, aka “Gucci,” in Huntington on Thursday and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.
Carol Brooks was killed Aug. 5, 2018, when she was struck by a silver Chevy Malibu while walking in the 1100 block of 9th Avenue. The suspect fled the scene after Brooks was struck. The suspect’s vehicle was later recovered in Detroit.
Baird also had outstanding warrants for being a fugitive from justice in Ohio and being in possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Baird, 30, was jailed at 11:30 p.m. Thursday. His bond was set at $105,000 cash-only.