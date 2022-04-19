CHARLESTON (AP) — West Virginia residents have until close of business Tuesday, April 19, to register to vote or update their registration for the May 10 primary.
It is especially important for voters who have moved to a different address, changed their name or want to change political party to update registration, Secretary of State Mac Warner's office said in a news release.
Registration can be completed online at GoVoteWV.com by close of business Tuesday, April 19; by mailing a paper application to the county clerk, postmarked by Tuesday, April 19; or in person at the offices of the county clerk, secretary of state, Division of Motor Vehicles, pubic assistance, agencies serving people with disabilities and military recruiting agencies, the release said.
More information on the primary election is also available at GoVoteWV.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.