Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper speaks, with Gov. Jim Justice to his left, during Justice’s stop Tuesday outside the Kanawha County Courthouse in a statewide campaign against Amendment 2.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

HUNTINGTON — Gov. Jim Justice has planned a "Community Conversation" on Amendment 2 at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, in Huntington.

Justice and his pet Babydog will be joined by West Virginia Secretary of Revenue Dave Hardy at the Heritage Station Gazebo, 210 11th St., in Huntington.

