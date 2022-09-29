Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper speaks, with Gov. Jim Justice to his left, during Justice’s stop Tuesday outside the Kanawha County Courthouse in a statewide campaign against Amendment 2.
The amendment would give state lawmakers authority to adjust property taxes assessed on machinery and equipment, furniture and fixtures, leasehold investments, computer equipment, inventory and vehicles. The Senate’s tax reform plan still would have to be approved by both chambers.
Property taxes support county government budgets and boards of education. The Senate plans to create a special fund relying on sales and personal income taxes to replace property tax revenues counties lose as a result of repealing personal property taxes.
Republican lawmakers, particularly senators, are rallying around this amendment, which would slash business and inventory and property taxes and eventually reduce the personal income tax, if the state meets certain economic thresholds.
But Justice repeatedly has expressed frustration with the Senate for not considering his plan to cut the state’s personal income tax rate by 10%.
