The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON – An investigation is ongoing after one person was injured in a Huntington shooting Friday morning.
According to Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial, the shooting occurred about 11 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Bridge Street in the Guyandotte neighborhood of Huntington.
“We responded to a call this morning that there was a male shot in the W K Elliot Garden Apartments,” Dial said at the scene.
Dial said the man was shot inside apartment 36 by another man that fled the scene.
“We are currently investigating and think we have developed a suspect through interviews and the evidence we have right now,” he said. “We think we know where he is and are hopeful this will be brought to conclusion soon.”
Dial said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.
The victim of the shooting was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Dial said.
Dial would not disclose on what part of the body the male victim was shot or the possible motive for the shooting.
“We have several scenarios that we think led up to the shooting, but cannot confirm them at this point as the investigation in ongoing,” he said.
Several officers with the Huntington Police Department responded to the scene.