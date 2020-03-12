HUNTINGTON -- Tonight's America concert at the the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a release from the Marshall Artists Series.
“The Marshall Artists Series is disappointed for our patrons and the community including our Marshall University students, however, we understand the need to keep the public safe,” said Penny Watkins, executive director for the Marshall Artists Series. “We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused, and we hope to bring them back in the future.”
Full refunds can be obtained at the original point of purchase. Tickets purchased online via Ticketmaster.com or Ticketmaster telephone at 1-800-653-8000 will automatically be refunded. Tickets purchased through the Marshall Artists Series will be refunded via method of ticket purchase. Marshall Artists Series refunds will be made within 30 days. For more information, call the Marshall Artists Series at 304-696-3326.