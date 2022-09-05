The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Tours of the Corvette assembly plant are set to resume for the first time in about five years, officials said.

Tickets can be purchased through the National Corvette Museum’s website beginning Nov. 1 for tours that will begin before the end of the year, a statement from the museum said.

