BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Tours of the Corvette assembly plant are set to resume for the first time in about five years, officials said.
Tickets can be purchased through the National Corvette Museum’s website beginning Nov. 1 for tours that will begin before the end of the year, a statement from the museum said.
General Motors moved production of the Chevrolet Corvette to Bowling Green, Kentucky, in 1981, and plant tours allow visitors to watch as the sports cars are made.
Tours of the 1.7 million-square-foot plant were suspended in 2017 due to changes that were being made to the facility, and that continued when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the statement said.
“We have been waiting for this day for what feels like an eternity,” said Kai Spande, plant director for the General Motors Bowling Green Assembly Plant and Board Chairman of the National Corvette Museum. “We cannot wait to start welcoming Corvette customers, enthusiasts and friends back for tours of our plant.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.