UPDATE: One lane of Interstate 64 East is now open and the second lane should also be open Monday afternoon.
BARBOURSVILLE — A semi-truck carrying ethanol rolled over on Interstate 64 before just before 6 a.m. Monday near exit 18. It is on the eastbound on-ramp near the exit for Merritt's Creek.
The vehicle that crashed is a regular semi-truck with a box on the back. It was carrying a couple 55-gallon drums of ethanol and some oil.
A team from the Barboursville Fire Department tested the air quality after the crash, but did not find anything leaking.
The truck was the only vehicle involved. The crash is being removed but traffic is still backed up to the 29th Street exit, and the eastbound interstate will likely remain congested for the remainder of the day.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.