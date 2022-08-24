The Interstate 64 bottleneck over the Kanawha River at Nitro could be relieved in about three years. Construction is to begin soon on a new bridge next to the existing one seen here. It will be for westbound traffic. Then the existing bridge will be removed and replaced with a new bridge for eastbound traffic.
Construction work is on schedule to open the new Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge to traffic by the end of the year.
Courtesy of West Virginia Division of Highways
The Interstate 64 bottleneck over the Kanawha River at Nitro could be relieved in about three years. Construction is to begin soon on a new bridge next to the existing one seen here. It will be for westbound traffic. Then the existing bridge will be removed and replaced with a new bridge for eastbound traffic.
Courtesy of W.Va. Division of Highways
Construction work is on schedule to open the new Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge to traffic by the end of the year.
CHARLESTON — The new Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge between the Nitro and St. Albans interchanges of Interstate 64 could open to traffic by the end of the year.
West Virginia Division of Highways said Wednesday construction work on the new bridge, which will widen I-64 and ease congestion, is on schedule.
“That area is a bottleneck,” said Todd Rumbaugh, P.E., West Virginia Division of Highways chief engineer of construction, in a news release. “You’ve got six lanes coming up to the Nitro exit, and it goes down to four lanes all the way to the US 35 exit. Then it’s six lanes again.”
Rumbaugh said the WVDOH decided to build a new bridge and widen I-64 to open the bottleneck and allow traffic to flow more safely and smoothly in the area. I-64 between Huntington and Charleston is one of West Virginia’s most heavily traveled roads.
Contractors began lifting steel beams into place high over the Kanawha River in February 2022 to build the new bridge. Cost of the project is approximately $34.6 million. The project was funded through Gov. Jim Justice's Roads to Prosperity Program.
When the new bridge opens, traffic will be shifted over, then workers will dismantle the old bridge, Rumbaugh said.
Plans call for building a second bridge where the current bridge is located, using a portion of the existing bridge pilings. That project, at a cost of about $18 million, is expected to begin once the new bridge is open to traffic.
With two bridges, traffic will be shifted to allow westbound traffic to use the new bridge, while eastbound traffic will use the rebuilt existing bridge. Each bridge will be four lanes wide to allow traffic to pass between Nitro and St. Albans without having to enter the main traffic lanes.
Meanwhile, widening work continues between the bridge and the U.S. 35 interchange. Contractors have been working to add new lanes in the former median.
Once that work is finished, traffic will be shifted into the new median lanes to allow work on the outer lanes.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.