CHARLESTON — Travelers driving eastbound on Interstate 64 near Huntington have a new traffic pattern as of Wednesday.
Eastbound traffic between the 29th Street exit and the I-64 Guyandotte Bridge is being shifted from the outside lanes into the median for an approximately three-mile stretch.
The work is part of a $91 million project through Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program to widen I-64 to six lanes in the area.
A separate $72 million Roads to Prosperity project to widen I-64 to eight lanes between the Guyandotte Bridge and Huntington Mall is also underway. Once complete, state officials say the projects will ease congestion on a heavily traveled section of the interstate.
Existing eastbound traffic will be split into two lanes by a barrier wall just past the 29th Street exit.
The new traffic pattern will be in place for about a year as contractors build a new 29th Street overpass bridge.
