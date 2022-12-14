The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

75b2c89c-0f7b-b901-6f9f-d77d97821cd1.jpg

Eastbound traffic between the 29th Street exit and the I-64 Guyandotte Bridge is being shifted from the outside lanes into the median for an approximately three-mile stretch.

 Submitted photo

CHARLESTON — Travelers driving eastbound on Interstate 64 near Huntington have a new traffic pattern as of Wednesday.

