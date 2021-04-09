HUNTINGTON — CMA and Grammy Award–winning country artist Travis Tritt will perform in Huntington at Mountain Health Arena at 8 p.m. May 14, ASM Global announced Friday.
The multi-platinum artist is planning an intimate solo-acoustic setting where he will perform some of his biggest hits, including “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” “It’s A Great Day to Be Alive” and “Best of Intentions.” The Grand Ole Opry member will also share personal stories and anecdotes about his life and musical influences.
A Marietta, Georgia, native, Tritt is dubbed one of “The Class of ‘89,” which included country music superstars Garth Brooks, Clint Black and Alan Jackson, all of whom dominated the charts in the early ‘90s. His 25-year career has produced millions in album sales, two Grammy Award wins and multiple No. 1 singles on the country radio charts.
To allow for social distancing and reduced capacity, a limited number of tickets are available. Tickets start at $39, plus fees, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 16.
Tickets will be available online at www.ticketmaster.com or the Mountain Health Arena Box Office. Seating has been assigned in groups of one, two, three, four, five, or six seats. Each group must be purchased in its entirety.
Mountain Health Arena will require all guests to pass a temperature check and health questionnaire before entering the venue. Among other guidelines, face coverings must be worn at all times, except while eating and drinking in your seat. A clear bag policy will be enforced, and physical distancing will be used in lines for concessions, ticketing and merchandise.
Protocols may be adjusted in accordance with guidelines from government and public health officials. Visit www.mountainhealtharena.com for more information.