HUNTINGTON — As the fall season continues, it brings with it a number of Halloween events.
Everyone is sure to find a local activity to celebrate the spooky holiday season, whether it be going to an outdoor movie, dressing up in a festive costume or eating candy after trick-or-treat. Take a look at Tri-State area Halloween events below.
HUNTINGTON
Huntington and Cabell County’s trick-or-treat has been set for Monday, Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
The Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and Mountwest Community and Technical College will present the 30th Annual Safe Trick or Treat next to the Cabell County Courthouse, between 4th and 5th avenues. The event is on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. The rain location is Mountain Health Arena.
St. Mary’s Center for Education, 2853 5th Ave. in Huntington, hosts a trunk-or-treat event from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Students from the St. Mary’s schools of nursing, respiratory care, and medical imaging will hand out candy from their decorated cars. All area children are welcome.
BARBOURSVILLE
Barboursville’s trick-or-treat has been set for Monday, Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
MILTON
Milton’s trick-or-treat has been set for Monday, Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
ASHLAND
Join the Paramount Arts Center on Halloween, at 7 p.m. Oct. 31, for "Sugar Skull! A Día de Muertos Musical Adventure!" The Paramount says, "'Sugar Skull!' is a joyous, heartfelt adventure that delves into the rich, tuneful traditions of Día de los Muertos. Featuring a company of gifted musicians and dancers, this colorful stage production is the perfect Fall entertainment for youth and family audiences alike."
