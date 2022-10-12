HUNTINGTON — As the fall season approaches, so do a number of Halloween events.
Everyone is sure to find a local activity to celebrate the spooky holiday season, whether it be going to an outdoor movie, dressing up in a festive costume or eating candy after trick or treat. Take a look at Tri-State area Halloween events below.
HUNTINGTON
Huntington and Cabell County’s trick-or-treat has been set for Monday, Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
The Secrets of Spring Hill Cemetery, a historical guided walking tour, is Tuesday, Oct. 4, and Thursday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m. at the cemetery office. The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District will lead the event, which will last about two hours. Light refreshments will be provided.
Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District and the Huntington Area Regional Theatre will bring "Spookley the Square Pumpkin: The Musical" to Cabell County elementary schools throughout October. Public performances at The Ritter, the amphitheater at Ritter Park, are 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9. Tickets are $5, and the show will last about an hour.
GHPRD’s Pumpkin Party will be Tuesday, Oct. 11, and Thursday, Oct. 13, at St. Cloud Commons Lodge at 6 p.m. Enjoy spooky snacks, music and decorations while decorating a pumpkin. Tickets are $10 and supplies is provided. Register online at https://ghprd.ticketspice.com/pumpkin-party-tuesday-oct-11th and https://ghprd.ticketspice.com/pumpkin-party-thursday-oct-13th.
The Southside Neighborhood Organization will host a Spooky Southside Soiree on Friday, Oct. 14, starting at 6 p.m. at Miller School Park. Pumpkins can be carved during the event. The movie "Casper" will be shown after dark. The family-friendly event is free. Bring your own carving tools, chairs and blankets. RSVP to the Facebook event.
The Cabell County Public Library will lead a Spooky Story Walk at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Ritter Park. Meet at the fountain in your costume for spooky Halloween stories, games and fun. Bring a trick or treat bucket to collect candy along the way.
Watch the Halloween classic “Hocus Pocus” at The Ritter with GHPRD and HART on Saturday, Oct. 15. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. followed by a costume contest at 7:30 p.m. and the movie at 8 p.m. Admission is $5 per person and participation packs are $10. Concessions and other merchandise will be sold during the event.
The Cabell County Public Library's Adult Services is hosting a Halloween Costume Contest from Monday, Oct. 24, to Saturday, Oct. 29, during library hours at the main branch. Adult Services will give an award to the best adult Halloween costume. Attire can be worn at the Bolt for Books: 5K for Literacy race, Saturday, Oct. 22, at 8 a.m. in Ritter Park, or at the main library the week before the holiday. Names will be entered into a prize drawing, which will be held on Halloween.
The Safety Town Safe Trick or Treat is Friday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. The Huntington Police and Fire departments are taking donations of sealed candy bags until the event. Donations can be dropped off at the Huntington Police Department, 675 10th St., or at the Huntington Fire Department, 839 7th Ave., between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
GHPRD’s Halloween Candy Cane Drop is Saturday, Oct. 29, at Ritter Park. Mayo Tree Company will dump hundreds of pounds of candy. Other activities will include a “Touch-A-Truck,” inflatables, face painting and more. While entry for the candy drop is free, other activities may incur an extra cost. The candy drop times are ages 5 and under, noon; ages 6-12, 12:30 p.m.; and all-inclusive drop at 1 p.m.
Central City businesses and community groups in the neighborhood will host activities for All Hallows West on Saturday, Oct. 29. from 2 to 8 p.m. Some activities will begin earlier in the day.
The Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and Mountwest Community and Technical College will present the 30th Annual Safe Trick or Treat next to the Cabell County Courthouse, between 4th and 5th Avenues. The event is on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.
BARBOURSVILLE
Barboursville’s trick-or-treat has been set for Monday, Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
MILTON
Milton’s trick-or-treat has been set for Monday, Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
The West Virginia Pumpkin Festival is scheduled for Oct. 6-9 at the WV Pumpkin Park, 1 Pumpkin Way, Milton. The parade will be held on Sunday, Oct. 2.
ASHLAND
Join the Paramount Arts Center on Halloween, at 7 p.m. Oct. 31, for "Sugar Skull! A Día de Muertos Musical Adventure!" The Paramount says, "'Sugar Skull!' is a joyous, heartfelt adventure that delves into the rich, tuneful traditions of Día de los Muertos. Featuring a company of gifted musicians and dancers, this colorful stage production is the perfect Fall entertainment for youth and family audiences alike."
Tickets are on sale at ParamountArtsCenter.com and range from $15 to $25.
At 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 and 15, "The Paramount Players Present: The Rocky Horror Show" stage musical, suitable for ages 18 and up, returns to the Paramount. Tickets are $25 and are on sale at ParamountArtsCenter.com. A ticketed after-party can be added to extend the fun.
This story will be updated as events are announced. Check back later for new information.