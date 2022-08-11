HUNTINGTON — As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation respond, safely attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
CONCERT SERIES: The weekly Pullman Concert Series continues Thursday, Aug. 11, with a live show featuring the Redline Band from 6 to 9 p.m. in the heart of downtown Huntington.
The Yes Chevy-Ford 9th Street Live concert series returns Friday, Aug. 12, and will take place every Friday all summer at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. This week’s outdoor show will feature the music of The Heavy Hitters. Food and beverages will be available from outlets such as The Goods, Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe, Sip Downtown Brasserie, Summit Beer Station and more.
Heritage Station in downtown Huntington continues its live concert series with a show by Billy D and the Gretchen Lee Band at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13.
BEER: The ninth annual Rails and Ales Craft Beer Festival takes place at Harris Riverfront Park on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 3:30 to 9 p.m. Among the selection of craft beers that will be available, 13 food vendors will be on hand as well as 16 arts and crafts vendors. Live music at the festival will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. More information on ticket prices can be found at railsandales.com.
BLUEGRASS: On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Mountaineer Opry will host Becky Buller and Ned Luberecki for a show at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets range from $20 for adults to $5 for kids 12 and under. Both Buller and Luberecki are International Bluegrass Music Association Award winners, with Buller winning multiple honors including the Fiddler of the Year nod in 2016, as well as Songwriter of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Gospel Performance of the Year awards. Luberecki is a noted voice on bluegrass radio, hosting shows on the Sirius/XM Radio’s Bluegrass Junction station.
AT THE PARAMOUNT: The Paramount Arts Center will host the 1980s hard rock band Great White along with opening act Slaughter on Friday, Aug. 12, at 8 p.m.
The Jazz Alley music series continues at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland with a performance by West Virginia’s “ambassador of jazz,” Bob Thompson, on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 8 p.m. Information on all shows presented by the Paramount can be found at www.paramountartscenter.com.
AT THE LOUD: On Thursday, Aug. 11, The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden hosts The Settlement and Brad Goodall for a show beginning at 10 p.m.
On Friday, Aug. 12, with the Broadberry Entertainment Group, the facility will feature Crowbar along with Spirit Adrift, Horseburner and Crown Vic beginning at 8 p.m.
Saturday night’s lineup at The Loud will include Cody Lee Meece and Dark Moon Hollow at 10 p.m.
All shows at The Loud are 18-plus. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
