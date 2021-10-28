As the pandemic continues to evolve and our city, region and nation respond appropriately, attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on here in the Tri-State in the coming week.
HALLOWEEN FUN: For those of you who have experienced life in more rural environments, you are familiar with the concept of trunk-or-treat. The idea simplifies the yearly fun of trick-or-treat at Halloween time by designating one communal area where folks can line up their vehicles in long rows and set up tables or use the trunks of their cars to give out treats to costumed kids. The treaters often dress up as well, making it a good time for all who participate. Nearby Boyd County, Kentucky, will host a Trunk-or-Treat event at the Boyd County Community Center located at 15695 KY-180 in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28.
The Foundry Theater returns with a fun new show at the 800-seat Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium in City Hall with a night of live music, Halloween candy and a chance to dress up in your best, most inventive and scary Halloween costume. With the jams of M.F.B, Corduroy Brown and Chocolate 4-Wheeler blasting from the stage, attendees are encouraged to wear their costumes for a chance to take a photo in the spooky photo booth and to enter a free contest to win prizes such as tickets to future events. Judging will take place by the public, as the participant who gets the most likes for their costumed photo on Facebook by the end of this month wins. Also, this theater is considered haunted, located on top of what once was the city jail, so anything is possible. Tickets for this all-ages show are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.
The Taps At Heritage Cocktail Bar located at 210 11th St. will celebrate the Halloween Season with Voodoo Night from 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. Costumes are strongly encouraged as attendees will be eligible for prizes along with games, live music and food from the Gumbo Stop Cafe.
OPRY PERFORMANCE: On Saturday, Oct. 30, the Mountaineer Opry returns with a show by the Fast Track bluegrass band. The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets range from $15 for adults to $12 for seniors and $5 for kids 12 and under.
DINNER THEATER: The refurbished Venetian Pub and Restaurant located at 1742 Midland Trail in Milton will host a dinner theater production of “The Haunting Party” performed by the Murder and Merriment troupe on Sunday, Halloween night. The play takes place in the 1940s, so period costumes are encouraged. With doors open at 6 and the show beginning at 7 p.m., food and specialty drinks will be available. More information on reservations can be found at app.upserve.com/s/venetian-Milton or 304-390-4575.
HOME: Looking ahead, on Friday, Nov. 5, the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center will also be the host venue for the upcoming 50-musician concert celebrating the history of our river city. Made up of the Marshall Wind Symphony and additional musician performing special music and narration to a multimedia show featuring photographs and more, “Home — A Celebration of Huntington” will celebrate the 150th anniversary of our city. More information on the Marshall Artist Series can be found at marshall.edu/muartistseries/.
HAUNTINGLY FUN: The Haunted Majestic ship will be open this weekend on Friday and closing the run on Saturday, Oct. 30. The haunted attraction offers visitors a quarter-mile walk through many haunted scenes on an outdoor trail as well as guided tours through two barges formerly used as a military floating hospital. This last weekend will also feature many guests, from horror movie actors to multiple horror book authors. Tickets are $20 per person and $5-per-car parking is available next door at the Robert Newlon Airport. More information can be found at hauntedmajestic.com.
The historic and beautiful Paramount Arts Center in Ashland is presenting the Vampire Circus on Saturday, Oct. 30. Coming to town featuring spooky acrobats and scary creatures, the performance is a multimedia stage show. Happening at 7:30 p.m., tickets are on sale now ranging from $25 to $60.
PUPPET PERFORMANCE: The Paramount will also host the hilarious PG-13 show “That Golden Girls Show — A Puppet Parody,” which will hit the stage on Wednesday, Nov. 3. That will be followed by an all-star country music concert on Friday, Nov. 5, called “Chicks With Hits” featuring singer/songwriters Pam Tillis, Terri Clark and Suzy Bogguss. And, the next evening, Saturday, Nov. 6, finds the perennial southern rock favorites Molly Hatchet and Blackfoot coming to Ashland. Ticket information for all of these shows can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
LIVE MUSIC: The music venue The Loud Music venue and Beer Garden (formerly the V Club) will feature three concerts in a row this weekend including a performance at 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, by the post-hardcore, progressive metal thrash of the Philadelphia’s-based band Kaonashi. To get a quick dose of Kaonashi crunch, check out their new album at kaonashipa.bandcamp.com. Friday, Oct. 29, Brad Goodall will hit the stage of The Loud along the bands Massing and Stephen Babcock beginning at 10 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 30, Scranton, Pennsylvania’s punk rockers The Menzingers will kick it into high gear starting at 8 p.m. All of these shows are 18 and older. More information on tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
The Guitar Bar, found at the Winchester Steakhouse located at 1441 Winchester Ave. in Ashland, features live music every weekend.