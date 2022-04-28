As the pandemic continues to evolve and our city, region and nation respond appropriately, safely attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on here in the Tri-State in the coming week.
STINKFEST: For lovers of the tasty high altitude wild garlicky herb known as ramps, The Wild Ramp indoor farmer’s market will host Stinkfest all day on Saturday, April 30. This free day-long festival will feature ramp dishes from The Wild Ramp Harvest Kitchen as well as 13 other local food businesses, 16 artisan vendors, kid’s activities, and live music from 10 am to 4 p.m. The Wild Ramp farmers market is located at 555 14th Street West.
EP RELEASE PARTY: Inventive camp, performance art fun and music are all a part of what makes up the Huntington-based act known as Buni Muni. Buni Muni, aka Erika Lawson, who is also the creative force behind the Loved By Erika Appalachia Street Wear handmade fashion line, left Huntington for about four years to immerse herself in Los Angeles and all things Hollywood. After working for showrunners, increasing her schooling and working as a punk rock radio DJ, she decided to bring her talents back home to the Tri-State. Friday 29, Buni Muni will host her EP Release Party at 11:30 p.m. at the Roll-A-Rama roller rink located at 137 7th Ave. Lasting two hours, not only will Buni Muni perform the four songs on her new EP called Get Off My Lawn, Gardenn will also be rapping with her and a disco ball roller skating will also be in the works. Tickets are $10 with skates included, and the first 50 attendees will get in for half price.
PARAMOUNT PRESENTS: On Saturday, April 30, the Paramount Arts Center will host 1980s hair band rock hitmakers Skid Row, Warrant and Winger. Tickets range from $40 to $80, and the concert begins at 8 p.m.
Wednesday night, May 4, finds the fun act Black Violin taking the stage at the Paramount Arts Center. Musicians Kev Marcus and Wil B. long ago proved that kids of all races can learn and appreciate classical music. At a show by Black Violin, you will also hear hip hop, rock and other influences. The duo has collaborated with artists such as Kanye West, Wu-Tang Clan, Wyclef Jean, Lil Wayne and Alicia Keys. Tickets for this 8 p.m. show range from $25 to $50.
More information can be found paramountartscenter.com.
THEATER: Huntington High School Fine Arts offers three more showings of its performance of “Beauty and the Beast” at the school. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, April 28 and 29, and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 1. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and children, and children 2 or younger are free.
AT THE LOUD: Thursday, April 28, Eyehategod, BAT and Agency will rock the stage of The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden. The show begins at 8 p.m.
On Friday, April 29, Crimson Wavelength and Chocolate 4-Wheeler perform at 10 p.m.
TV Dinner headlines The Loud on April 30 along with an opening lineup that also includes Lil Droopy, KillaKaiju and Summit Point. The show begins at 10 p.m.
The Loud rounds out a weekend full of shows with a concert by FleischKrieg on Sunday, May 1,
All shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
LIVE MUSIC: The Guitar Bar, found at the Winchester Steakhouse at 1441 Winchester Ave. in Ashland features live music every weekend.