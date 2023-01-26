Jason Isbell of Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit performs at Bourbon and Beyond Music Festival at Kentucky Exposition Center on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. Tickets are going fast for their Feb. 3 performance at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland.
Jason Isbell of Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit performs at Bourbon and Beyond Music Festival at Kentucky Exposition Center on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. Tickets are going fast for their Feb. 3 performance at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland.
Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going in the Tri-State in the coming week.
ALT COUNTRY AT THE VFW: A double dose of real alt. country music will take place at the Guyandotte VFW when El Dorodo and Rob McNurlin combine forces for a special show on Sunday, Jan. 29, at 6 p.m. The concert will mark the official album release party for El Dorodo’s new recording called “Unincorporated.” The venue is located at 227 Main St., Huntington. Tickets for this throwdown are $10 at the door. The show is 21 and older, and as the advertisement says, “You’ll be home by 10.”
GUITARIST AT SIP: Guitarist Mats Lemberger performs at Sip Downtown Brasserie on Friday, Jan. 27, from 7 to 10 p.m. Huntington’s “casual yet classy restaurant with a full bar” is located at 311 9th St. in Huntington. More information can be found at sipdowntownbrasserie.com.
SCRAP ART BASH: The Huntington Children’s Museum is hosting a Scrap Art Bash at St. Cloud’s Commons Lodge, located at 1701 Jackson Ave., from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Jan. 28. This free event is an opportunity for children of all ages to be creative and make their own art from scraps such as wrapping paper, paper towel rolls, stickers, ribbons, twine, buttons, tissue paper, colored paper, cardboard, yarn, and more. For more information, email Suzi Brodof at Suzibrodof@gmail.com or Mary Jo Graham at mjgraham@zoominternet.net.
AT THE PARAMOUNT: The Paramount Arts Center in Ashland is hosting a special concert by country music star John Anderson on Friday, Jan. 27, at 8 p.m. Tickets for the concert range from $30 to $60. Anderson is known for hits such as “Seminole Wind,” “Swingin’,” and “Straight Tequila Night.”
The groove of the 1990s makes an appearance at the Paramount on Saturday, Jan. 28, with a concert by Tone Loc and Color Me Badd. Loc, of course, rocked the airwaves and the clubs with hits like “Funky Cold Medina” and “Wild Thing” while singing group Color Me Badd climbed the charts with songs representing a time when “hip hop met doo wop.”
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit perform on Feb. 3. Grab tickets now if you want to see this award-winning artist.
AT THE LOUD: The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden is back on track with a couple of theme nights this weekend, including “Emo Brooklyn Night” on Friday, Jan. 27, and the “Gimme Gimme Disco Night” on Saturday, Jan. 28. Each dance party begins at 9 p.m.
The Loud is hosting a concert by on-the-rise alt. country band 49 Winchester on Feb. 2, at 8 p.m. Rolling Stone Magazine declared in September of 2022 that, “49 Winchester Are Country Music’s Hot New Band.”
All shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
