The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going in the Tri-State in the coming week.

ALT COUNTRY AT THE VFW: A double dose of real alt. country music will take place at the Guyandotte VFW when El Dorodo and Rob McNurlin combine forces for a special show on Sunday, Jan. 29, at 6 p.m. The concert will mark the official album release party for El Dorodo’s new recording called “Unincorporated.” The venue is located at 227 Main St., Huntington. Tickets for this throwdown are $10 at the door. The show is 21 and older, and as the advertisement says, “You’ll be home by 10.”

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you