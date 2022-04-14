HUNTINGTON — As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation respond, safely attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
THEATER: The Marshall University School of Theatre and Dance will host three more nights of the comedic science fiction-influenced love story play called “Other Life Forms” from April 14-16. Happening every day at 7:30 p.m. at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center located on the Huntington campus, tickets range from $20 at the door to $15 for seniors, $7 for students and free for Marshall students with ID.
PROM: The LGBTQ+ Office and Housing and Residence Life are hosting a Second-Chance Prom at the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall on Saturday, April 16, at 6 p.m. Located at 519 John Marshall Drive, the event is a chance for students to make up high school proms that may have been canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. The focus is positive fun and dance with refreshments and cheesy prom photos taken at the door. The dress code is casual and open, from a ball gown to blue jeans to a costume. To RSVP for tickets, visit https://herdlink.marshall.edu/event/8004221.
SMASH: The Taps at Heritage venue, located in downtown Huntington at 210 11th St. Suite No. 9, is hosting a Super Smash Brothers Tournament on Saturday, April 16. Bring your video game skills and be ready for double-elimination battle beginning at 3 p.m. Prizes will be given to the first- and second-place winners.
MUSIC: Huntington’s casual yet classy restaurant with a full bar, Sip Downtown Brasserie is hosting musician Matts Lemberger on Saturday, April 16, from 7 until 11 p.m.
AT THE PARAMOUNT: On Saturday afternoon, April 16, at 2 p.m., kids’ favorite “Baby Shark Live” will bring its “2022 Splash Tour” to the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland. Tickets range from $25 to $65. Also on Saturday, there will be a “Baby Shark Live” photo opportunity after the show at 3:30 p.m. for $50.
Then, on Wednesday, April 20, the Paramount Arts Center will host southern alt rock legends the Drive By Truckers for a concert at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $45.
More information on all shows can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
GUITARIST: The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden will feature up-and-coming guitarist Daniel Donato at 10 p.m. Thursday, April 14. Growing up in Nashville, Donato found a desire to get really good on the guitar at a young age, embracing the Nashville legacy of good players in town. As a teenager, he was busking on the corners of Music City USA, improving his guitar chops while learning how to work a crowd. Donato would sneak into the legendary Robert’s Western World music venue on Lower Broadway and kept giving the leader of the Don Kelly Band his business card until a tryout was offered and the young guitar whiz got the gig. Now 25, he’s touring with his own band.
AT THE LOUD: On Friday, April 15, The Loud welcomes Jeremy Porter and the Tucos to the stage, along with Bad Keys of the Mountain and Lucid Waves.
On Saturday, April 16, The Loud will host Loopy Fest, Huntington’s Night of Psychedelica, featuring Tony From Bowling, Astronomy Club, Water Trash, Dienro Renfro, Kelsie Canon and Abe Partridge beginning at 5 p.m.
The stage of The Loud will also be open Tuesday, April 19, for some music by the Texas-based hard rock band Kingdom Collapse starting at 6 p.m. Opening the concert will be Beyond Veils, The Oracle and Parked and Duly.
All the shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
LIVE MUSIC: The Guitar Bar, found at the Winchester Steakhouse located at 1441 Winchester Ave. in Ashland, features live music every weekend.