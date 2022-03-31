HUNTINGTON — As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation respond, safely attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
BLUEGRASS: On Friday, April 1, bluegrass guitar veteran Clay Hess will play at the Fly In Cafe beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5. The restaurant will be open at 5 p.m., and drink specials will be available all night. The Fly In Cafe is located at 6090 Kyle Lane. Hess recorded and performed for many top bluegrass artists over the years, including Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder, Randy Kohrs and more.
AT THE PARAMOUNT: Also happening Friday, April 1, the legendary Buddy Guy makes a special appearance at the Paramount Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Opening the show will be blues ace Colin James. Tickets for the show range from $30 to $75. Now 85 years old, Guy used to be one of the younger cats in the Chicago blues scene. Raised on a family sharecropper farm in Louisiana, Guy followed other southern blues artists like Muddy Waters, who migrated north to Memphis and then on to Chicago, where the genre found a home and went uptown in its groove. Guy was always looking for his own original sound and sought out audiences that also loved rock music. His persistence led to a revival of his career in the 1980s. Nowadays, with most of his contemporaries dead and gone, Guy has become the elder statemen of the plugged-in electric blues genre.
On Saturday, April 2, the Paramount Arts Center will host a full night of gospel music when Gold City, The Inspirations and western North Carolina legends The Primitive Quartet take the stage at 6 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $25.
More information on all shows can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
HARMONICA: Speaking of the blues, for harmonica players out there, the Harmoni-College returns to Heritage Farm Museum and Village for two days of instruction on April 1-2. Hosted by Jim Rumbaugh and the Huntington Harmonica Club with classes taught by Sandy Weltman, the workshops will include lessons on how to play in minor keys, learning the Blues Scale, all about the “12th Position,” playing in the Pentatonic scale, playing jazz and swing, and more. Tickets for two days of in-person tutelage are $100, which include Friday night meet-and-greet and jam with food provided from 6 to 11 p.m., a full day of workshops and classes Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with breakfast, lunch and dinner provided, and then the weekend-ending jam Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m. The Heritage Farm Museum and Village is located at 3300 Harvey Road, Huntington. To register, email Jim Rumbaugh at jrumbaug@live.marshall.edu.
CONCERT: On Friday, April 1, the Mountaineer Opry will host the bluegrass group Crandall Creek for a show at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, 6040 Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. These bluegrass veterans were hand-picked to recreate the classic sounds of the original Hall of Fame band the Country Gentlemen from the 1960s, ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. Tickets range from $20 for adults to $5 for kids 12 and under.
MORE MUSIC: Singer and entertainer Chris Cendana returns to the Sip Downtown Brasserie restaurant and wine bar for a night of smooth grooves. The show runs from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 1, and the club is located at 311 9th St. in Huntington.
The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden will feature a lot of music this week, with four nights of jams beginning Thursday with a triple bill that includes Jim Polak, Smith B. and Krandus beginning at 10 p.m.
On Friday, April 1, The Loud will feature a special quadruple bill of Shelem, Corduroy Brown, Massing and Joey Aich beginning at 9 p.m.
On Saturday, April 2, the venue cranks it up again with a show by on-the-rise singer/songwriter Abby Hamilton with Ally Fletcher and Scott T. Smith beginning at 9 p.m.
All of these shows at The Loud are 18-plus. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
The Guitar Bar, found at the Winchester Steakhouse located at 1441 Winchester Ave. in Ashland, features live music every weekend.