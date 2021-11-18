HUNTINGTON — As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation respond appropriately, attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
BLUEGRASS: The Mountaineer Opry returns with two shows this weekend. On Friday, Nov. 19, International Bluegrass Music Association award-winning bluegrass band Sideline brings their show to the Mountaineer Opry at 7:30 p.m. Then, on Sunday, Nov. 21, the Modock Rounders bring their version of Appalachian old-time music to the Opry at 2:30 p.m. Both concerts will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets range from $15 for adults to $12 for seniors and $5 for kids 12 and under.
CHRISTMAS FEST: The seventh annual Festival of Trees and Christmas Market returns this weekend in Lawrence County. Held at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce located at 216 Collins Ave., South Point, Ohio, this free, two-day event will feature pre-decorated Christmas trees and wreaths made by local students and businesses that folks can bid on through a silent auction. A Christmas Shop filled with unique, hand-made items made by 25 local artists for sale will also be featured at the holiday festival. The event takes place Friday, Nov. 19, and Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday is Kids Day featuring Breakfast with Santa from 10 a.m. until noon, live reindeer, food trucks, horse-drawn wagons, entertainment, face painting, pony rides and additional activities. More information can be found at lcfestivaloftrees.com.
THE LOUD:Bringing together the more alternative and fringe side of the local and regional Tri-State arts and music scene, Heck Yeah Fest 2021 happens this weekend on Saturday, Nov. 20. Keying on the more underground arts scene, the event will take place at The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden beginning at 5 p.m. Art vendors, live music and food trucks will be there all night from 5 p.m. on. More information can be found at theloudwv.com, or send a message to the event’s Facebook page if you want to be a vendor/artist. The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden (formerly the V Club) will feature two concerts on Thursday and Friday leading up to Heck Yeah Fest on Saturday. On Thursday, Nov. 18, Dee Oh Gee will take the stage along with Threes Company Blues and Peremptory beginning at 9 p.m. On Friday, Nov. 19, the original funk and rock of Jeremy and Company will be featured onstage along with Brother Smith beginning at 10 p.m. All of these shows are 18 and older. More information on tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
ANTIQUING: The Village Antique Mall located at 610 14th St. West is featuring a one-day, open-air Village Market Fair on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Along with the usual antiques to peruse, there will be setups by local artists along with seasonal plant sales, live music and more.
NERF WARS: A unique and new event begins this weekend when organized Nerf Wars break out on the Ritter Park tennis courts on Saturday, Nov. 20. Each age group will have its own time on the courts, with ages 5 to 8 going at it from 1 to 2 p.m., ages 9 to 12 from 2 to 3 p.m., ages 13 to 16 from 3 to 4 p.m., and ages 17 and older will go from 4 to 5 p.m. The event will focus on team building as well as periods of free play. You must bring your own Nerf gun with your name on it, only regular Nerf bullets are allowed, and all players must pre-register at ghprd.org. More information can be found by email at lpatrick@ghprd.org or by calling 304-696-5954.
HAPPENING IN ASHLAND: The Paramount Arts Center in Ashland is selling tickets now for the upcoming Dec. 3 performance of “The Nutcracker” by the Ashland Youth Ballet. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
The Guitar Bar, found at the Winchester Steakhouse located at 1441 Winchester Ave. in Ashland, features live music every weekend.