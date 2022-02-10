HUNTINGTON — As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation respond, safely attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
BLUEGRASS: On Saturday, Feb. 12, the Mountaineer Opry brings in a bluegrass concert with the Becky Buller and Ned Luberecki Show at 7:30 p.m. The show will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets range from $15 for adults to $12 for seniors and $5 for kids 12 and under. Buller is a fiddler, songwriter and vocalist who has won numerous International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Awards including the IBMA Fiddler of the Year Award, the IBMA Songwriter of the Year nod and the IBMA Female Vocalist of the year honor. Luberecki is a winner of the IBMA Banjo Player of the Year Award and is also a bluegrass DJ on Sirius-XM satellite radio.
MOTOCROSS: On Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11-12, the Mountain Health Arena will be filled with mounds of dirt as the Tri-State ArenaCross motorcycle competition returns. For those wanting to race, early sign-ups will happen today, Thursday, from 5 to 7 p.m. On Friday, Feb. 11, Session 1 signups for smaller bikes begins at 7 a.m. and Session 2 signups for big bikes happen at 1 p.m. as qualifiers for each category get underway soon after. The signup times will be the same for Saturday as well.
There will be Main Event heats on both Friday and Saturday nights. Fees for the amateur classes are $40 and fees for the money classes are $50.
For the audiences in attendance ready for some motocross action, one day tickets are $31 and two-day tickets are $47 for adults. Tickets for kids 4 to 12 will be sold at the box office for $21 for a one-day pass and $35 for a two-day pass. Kids 4 and under get in free. For more information call Ronnie Farmer at 304-972-5162 or go to mountainhealtharena.com and facebook.com/TriStateMX.
AT THE PARAMOUNT: On Thursday, Feb. 10, the Dove Award-winning and multiple Grammy Award-nominated contemporary gospel artist Matthew West brings his full band show to the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland starting at 7 p.m. With acclaimed albums and songwriting skills, including his hit duet “Truth Be Told” with country star Carly Pearce that has been streamed and viewed millions of times, West comes to town with up-and-coming new gospel artists Anne Wilson and Hannah Kerr. Tickets range from $21 to $100.
On Friday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m., the local acting troupe The Paramount Players will present a live production of the classic movie and Broadway show “The Wizard of Oz” at the historic Paramount Arts Center. Tickets range from $10 to $15.
On Saturday, Feb. 12, the hit-making R&B singing group All-4-One takes the Paramount stage to perform songs like “I Swear,” “So Much In Love” and “I Can Love You Like That.” The show begins at 8 p.m. with opening act Taylor Dayne, and tickets range from $25 to $55.
More information about shows and concerts at the Paramount can be found at paramountartscenter.com or 606-324-0007.
MUSIC: The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden will host rapper Mr. Awful for a show Friday, Feb. 11, beginning at 9 p.m. Also on the bill are Lil Dyl, Bun Muni, 3D GEO and Zoroger.
On Saturday, Feb. 12, 49 Winchester takes the stage at 9 p.m., along with Flat Tracker. All of these shows are 18-plus. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
A heads-up for rock and roll fans: Mountain Health Arena will host shows in March by both Korn and Greta Van Fleet, so grab your tickets soon. More information can be found at mountainhealtharena.com.
The Guitar Bar, found at the Winchester Steakhouse located at 1441 Winchester Ave. in Ashland, features live music every weekend.