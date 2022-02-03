HUNTINGTON — As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation respond, safely attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
DOUBLE THE FUN: This weekend marks a two-night set of shows in the bluegrass genre in the Tri-State when two bands perform on different days.
On Friday, Feb. 4, the multiple International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) award-winning group The Lonesome River Band performs at the Fly In Cafe, found 4 miles from downtown Huntington at 6090 Kyle Lane. Only 150 tickets will be sold for this show, which go for $15 ahead of time or $20 at the door. The Fly In Cafe’s new indoor venue will feature access to the restaurant and bar throughout the evening. For more information, including about a limited number of full hook-up RV campsites available for reservation that evening, call 304-733-1240.
Then, on Saturday, Feb. 5, the Mountaineer Opry brings in bluegrass favorite Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys for a show at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets range from $15 for adults to $12 for seniors and $5 for kids 12 and under.
AT THE PARAMOUNT: The historic Paramount Arts Center has postponed two events scheduled this weekend due to an impending winter storm.
The venue was scheduled to present country singer Wynnona Judd in concert Friday, Feb. 4. Tickets range from $25 to $50. The performance has been postponed for Friday, June 24, and all tickets will automatically transfer to the new concert date. Wynonna, of course, began touring with her mother, Naomi, as The Judds back in the day before Naomi retired from the road. Before stardom, the Judds lived near Ashland, so these local shows are always a bit of a homecoming.
The classic rock band Kansas was scheduled to hit the stage of the Paramount on Saturday, Feb. 5. Tickets range from $50 to $125, with VIP packages available. The concert will now take place Thursday, June 9, and tickets purchased for the original date will be honored on the new date. The band scored many hits in the 1970s including “Dust In The Wind,” “Carry On Wayward Son” and more.
At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, local acting troupe The Paramount Players will present a live production of the classic movie and Broadway show “The Wizard of Oz” at the Paramount Arts Center. With tickets ranging from $10 to $15, the show will also take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11.
More information about shows and concerts at the Paramount can be found at paramountartscenter.com or 606-324-0007.
WEEKEND AT THE LOUD: The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden will host Nashville’s Lost Dog Street Band on Thursday, Feb. 3. Former street buskers who have lived quite the life, they have emerged to gain a following with original songs centered around the guitar and fiddle.
On Friday night, The Loud welcomes back the Heavy Hitters along with Redline and Threechill.
Saturday finds the alt country artist Jeremy McComb coming in for a show at The Loud with opening act Dan Olsen. McComb, an Idaho native, is known for telling a story through his music and his interaction with the audiences who come to see him. The show begins at 10 p.m. All of these shows are 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
UPCOMING: A heads-up for rock ’n’ roll fans: Mountain Health Arena will host shows in March by both Korn and Greta Van Fleet, so grab your tickets soon. More information can be found at mountainhealtharena.com.
LIVE MUSIC: The Guitar Bar, found at the Winchester Steakhouse located at 1441 Winchester Ave. in Ashland, features live music every weekend.