HUNTINGTON — As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation respond, safely attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
BLUES: The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden kicks off the week with a concert Thursday night when the Huntington Blues Society 2022 International Blues Challenge fundraiser takes place. The International Blues Challenge is the most prestigious blues music competition in the world, and to be considered for entry, you must perform in a competition hosted by an affiliated local blues organization. When you look at the official map of affiliated blues organizations, the Huntington Blues Society is in an area all by itself, with the nearest other affiliates being in Lexington, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and other bigger cities. The funds raised will help send the local blues contest winner to compete in the worldwide international competition in May in Memphis. Three’s Company Blues and Elijah Miller perform Thursday, Jan. 13, beginning at 9 p.m.
DISC GOLF: For winter outdoor enthusiasts and disc golf lovers, the annual Frostbite Freeze Out Disc Golf Tournament takes place Saturday, Jan. 15, at Beech Fork State Park near Barboursville. This is an official charity fundraiser event, so you must be registered by 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at https://events.discgolfunited.com/disc-golf-tournaments/ — scroll down until you see the name of the tournament. Directions and information about Beech Fork State Park can be found at https://wvstateparks.com/park/beech-fork-state-park/.
MOVIE: This 58-minute movie “We Are The Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest,” executive produced by the Academy Award-winning actor Mahershala Ali and directed by the Emmy Award-winning Amy Schatz, will be shown for free at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center theater at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13 at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. The free tickets are available by calling 304-696-6656.
Each year, children ranging in age from Pre-K to the 12th grade are encouraged to enter the Oakland MLK Oratorical Festival, where they can perform in front of an audience while reciting original or already published poetry and speeches inspired by King’s life. “We Are The Dream,” released in 2020, follows the students as they prepare for the contest months ahead of time.
MUSIC: The Mountaineer Opry returns this weekend with a performance by the Tommy Webb and Shawn Osburn on Saturday, Jan. 15, at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets range from $15 for adults to $12 for seniors and $5 for kids 12 and under.
On Friday, Jan. 14, the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland brings in some old-school hip-hop legends with Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. First kickin’ it up in the 1990s, that decade saw the group win a Grammy Award for “The Crossroads” as well as an American Music Award and a Soul Train Award. Straight out of Cleveland, the group is still touring together and appeared on a recent episode of “Verzuz” last month, which is a DJ, R&B and hip hop battle show created by Timbaland and Swiss Beats, where they took on Three 6 Mafia. The concert at the Paramount begins at 8 p.m., and tickets range from $19 to $49. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com or 606-324-0007.
Friday night is Jazz Night at the New Jockey Club, located at 938 4th St. in Huntington. This week, Veezy Coffman takes the stage at 9 p.m. More information can be found at 304-690-0027.
Back at The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden, a quadruple bill of some of the best bands in the Tri-State — Shelem, Corduroy Brown, Massing and Joey Aich — was postponed until April. On Saturday, Jan. 15, The Loud presents a show at 10 p.m. by James Merry and the Parts Supply, along with Flat Tracker and Friendly Fire. All of these shows are 18-plus. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
The Guitar Bar, found at the Winchester Steakhouse at 1441 Winchester Ave. in Ashland, features live music every weekend.