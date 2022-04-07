As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation respond, safely attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
‘SUMMER:’ Thursday, April 7, Broadway fans rejoice as the original production of “Summer — The Donna Summer Musical” takes the stage of the historic Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in downtown Huntington. Highlighting three stages of the legendary singer Donna Summer’s career, this wonderful show made possible by the Marshall Artists Series was nominated for two Tony Awards after its initial 289-night run in New York City. The show starts at 7:30 p.m., and tickets range from $54 to $85.
To follow that up, the Marshall Theatre Department will host four nights of the comedic science fiction-influenced love story “Other Life Forms” from Wednesday-Saturday, April 13-16. Happening every night at 7:30 p.m. at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center located on the Marshall campus, tickets range from $20 at the door to $15 for seniors, $7 for students and free for Marshall students with ID.
SYMPHONY: The Huntington Symphony Orchestra is coming to Spring Valley High School on Saturday for a special “pay-what-you-want” concert. Concentrating on the music of the 1770s composer Joseph Haydn, this “Haydn In the Hills” show will is a chance to see the orchestra perform music that has lifted up audiences for over 300 years. Spring Valley High School is located at 1 Timberwolf Drive and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
AT THE PARAMOUNT: Thursday, April 7, the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland will present a show by one of the true breaths of fresh air in the country music scene right now: Carly Pearce. Pearce rose up from performing in a bluegrass band as a kid in Taylor Mill, Kentucky, to making the move to Dollywood at the age of 16 to be a part of the daily Country Crossroads music show. As she grew up and sought her own path, her unique voice, style and attitude landed her on the Grand Ole Opry, on various “Best of” year-end lists and winning the CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Award in 2021. Pearce’s show begins at 8 p.m. and tickets are $30.
Then, on Friday, April 9, the Paramount Arts Center will host Ohio’s Arlo McKinley as a part of a special free show titled Live To Save Lives, which will be about the life-giving honor known as organ donation. The event begins at 6 p.m.
On Wednesday, April 13, the Comedy Zone Series continues at the Paramount with comedian Mike Paramore. The fun begins at 8 p.m., and tickets are $20. More information on all shows can be found paramountartscenter.com.
BLUEGRASS: On Friday, April 8, the Mountaineer Opry will host the young and local bluegrass whiz Gibson Davis and his band Cooper Valley. Still a teenager, Davis was tapped to play banjo for three special concerts last year with the award-winning group The Grascals. Now with that momentum on his side, his shows at the Opry are a chance for the public to see a big talent grow before our eyes. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets range from $20 for adults to $5 for kids 12 and under.
AT THE LOUD: The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden will feature a unique night for all who love Harry Potter and all things cosplay when the national-syndicated event known as WizardFest comes to town on Friday, April 8. From indoor Quidditch games to competitive trivia competitions and the highly anticipated costume contest, this event has found much success around the country, yet tonight will mark its Huntington debut. It has already been moved from the Black Sheep venue to The Loud due to increased demand. The Harry Potter-themed fun will take place from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Then, after WizardFest is over on Friday evening, the live music kicks in at 10 p.m. when Golden, Cassius At Best, Sockdolager and Gasser take turns onstage.
On Saturday, April 9, The Loud will feature Byzantine, The Lonely Ones, September Mourning and Revision Revised beginning at 8 p.m.
The stage of The Loud will also be open on Wednesday, April 13, for some music by Contact Sports, Nonfiction and Have A Good Season starting at 9 p.m.
All of these shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
LIVE MUSIC: The Guitar Bar, found at the Winchester Steakhouse located at 1441 Winchester Ave. in Ashland, features live music every weekend.