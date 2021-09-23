As the pandemic continues to evolve and our city, region and nation respond appropriately, attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on here in the Tri-State in the coming week.
Funk music takes over Ritter Park Amphitheater on Sept. 25 as the 5th annual Funktafest takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. This all-ages festival will feature Dr. Bacon, The M.F.B., Beggars Clan, HellNaw, The Greens, ZenJuJu, BERTH, Three’s Company Blues, Heavy Hitters and Flip-on-It along with DJ performances by Charlie Brown Superstar, DJ Charlie Blac, Lancelott Live with Jon Dose, Tripster, BW Stylz, Salty Crankbait, DJ Correct and DJ Mixar. Made possible by a massive list of local sponsors, if it grooves and it moves, it will be there on the Ritter Park Amphitheater stage this Saturday. Tickets are $25 general admission with kids 12 and under getting in free. More information can be found at funktafest.com.
Tickets are still available for the big two-day outdoor Foxfire Music and Arts Festival happening Sept. 24-25 along the mighty Ohio River in Ashland Riverfront Park. The first night will feature Old Crow Medicine Show, Colter Wall and five other bands from 3-11 p.m. On Saturday, the lineup will include Whisky Myers, John R. Miller, Blues Traveler, Morgan Wade and more. Live art demonstrations and many art vendors will also be on hand to show their wares and offer up unique goods for sale. More information on tickets can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
OKTOBERFEST SHOW: On Friday, Sept. 24, the Bahnhof WVrsthaus & Biergarten at 745 7th Ave will host a truly unique show by Captain Ambivalent. An alter ego created by Louisville, Kentucky, musician Dan Biemer, Captain Ambivalent is described as a “satirical singer/songwriter/superhero with a sparkly accordion, cape, and boots” whose goal is to “fight criminally boring music.” Captain Ambivalent will also perform on Saturday as well from 6-9 p.m. Both shows are a part of the venue’s official Oktoberfest celebration. More information can be found at bahnhofwv.com.
COMEDY: The Black Sheep Burritos and Brews venue at 279 9th St. will host an evening of comedy tomorrow night when four comedians share the mic from 8 to 11:45 p.m. Friday. The funny folks on the bill include Kate Willet, Alex Runyon, Erica Wickam, and Hilary Brewster. Headliner Kate Willet has appeared on Comedy Central, did a stand up slot on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and has her own special on Netflix’s Comedy Special series. Tickets for the concert are $10. More information can be found at blacksheepwv.com/huntington/.
THE LOUD: The music venue The Loud (formerly the V Club) has a full slate of shows scheduled for the coming week. On Friday, Sept. 24, Hurl Brickbat, Red Audio and Mediogres perform at the venue beginning at 10 p.m. Saturday night will find the official Funktafest Festival After-Party underway at 10 p.m with shows by Detroit’s Ernie Johnshon along with The Settlement, Dinosaur Burps and Shelem. All of these concerts are 18 and older. More ticket information can be found at theloudwv.com.
HEAVY METAL: For those in the mood to rock quite a bit harder, Coal Grove, Ohio, will be the place where the Grovefest Music & Arts Festival takes place in Paul Porter Park. The lineup of heavy metal and metalcore bands include Atlanta’s Left To Suffer, VRSTY, ENMY, A War Within, Revision Revisited, WhatDrivesTheWeak, Curses, Fear The Dreamer, Down In Round Three, Of Serpents, I the Oracle, Intercession For Imposters, Kuhmora, Valley of Dismay and This Town Has Ghosts. Tickets range from $17 GA to $53 pit pass. Paul Porter Park is located on Lane Street in Coal Grove. More information can be found at grovefestohio.com.
ASHLAND TUNES: The Guitar Bar, found at the Winchester Steakhouse located at 1441 Winchester Ave. in Ashland features live music every weekend. On Friday, Sept. 24, Marty Helms will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. Jason Mays performs at Bombshells and Ales on Friday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The venue is located at 739 Carter Ave. in Ashland.