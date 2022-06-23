HUNTINGTON — As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation respond, safely attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is a look at what’s going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
LIVE MUSIC DOWNTOWN: The weekly Pullman Concert Series continues Thursday, June 23, with a live show by the City Heat Band from 6 to 9 p.m. in the heart of downtown Huntington.
The Yes Chevy-Ford 9th Street Live concert series returns Friday, June 24, and will take place every Friday all summer at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. This week’s outdoor concert will feature the Dead Frets. Food and beverages will be available from outlets such as The Goods, Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe, Sip Downtown Brasserie, Summit Beer Station and more.
The Heritage Concert Series, which is sponsored by the shops at Heritage Station and the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District, will be held throughout the summer on Saturdays from 7 to 10 p.m. City Heat will perform this weekend. Shops will also be open at the station.
OPRY CONCERT: On Saturday, June 25, the Mountaineer Opry will host the Southridge Bluegrass Band for a show at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets range from $20 for adults to $5 for kids 12 and under.
OUTDOOR THEATER: The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District and Huntington Area Regional Theatre present “Disney Descendants — The Musical” at the Ritter Park Amphitheater on Thursday, June 23, and on the upcoming nights of June 24, 25, 26 and 30 as well as July 1, 2 and 3. Geared for kids and teens as well as adults, the show will begin with a 30-minute mini-play, “Seussical Kids,” at 7:30 p.m., with the main presentation following at 8:30 p.m. Tickets for both productions are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors and a special price of $10 each for groups of 10. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or by visiting ghprd.org.
MURDER MYSTERY: The Murder and Merriment Theatre troupe will present its latest original dinner and a murder mystery show called “Murder At The (Grand Ole) Opry” on Monday, June 27, at the Pier One Landing venue. The dinner and show begin at 7 p.m. Pier One Landing is located at 92 Buffington St. For reservations, go to facebook.com/pieronelanding, murderandmerriment.com or call 681-888-5442.
ALCHEMY THEATRE: The Alchemy Theatre is premiering its new original TV show on Saturday, June 25, called “equity — A New Show from the Mind of Mike Murdock.” Locally written, produced and shot, this new TV show will make its debut at Marquee Cinemas Pullman Square at 6 p.m., with a special red carpet event beforehand at 5 p.m. More information can be found at facebook.com/alchemytheatretroupe.
The Alchemy Theatre will host auditions for the upcoming production of Bob Carlton’s musical “Return to Forbidden Planet — Shakespeare’s Forgotten Rock and Roll Masterpiece” on Monday and Tuesday, June 27-28, at 6 p.m. each day at the Regeneration Church, 1502 4th Ave. Prepare a favorite song to sing (if it’s a 1960s rock-n-roll or doo-wop song, all the better), wear some clothes to dance and move in, and script sides will be provided for reading. All roles are open, ages 16 to 40 and older. More information can be found at facebook.com/alchemytheatretroupe.
JAZZ: The Paramount Arts Center presents the Diane Marino Quartet at its Jazz Alley Series on Saturday, June 25. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
JAM: On Saturday, June 25, the Huntington Blues Society will host its monthly open jam at Pier One Landing on the banks of the Ohio River at 92 Buffington St. at 8 p.m.
AT THE LOUD: The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden will feature a show Thursday, June 23, by Frank Turner beginning at 8 p.m.
Friday, June 24, marks the annual Huntington Music and Arts lineup announcement jam at The Loud at 10 p.m. featuring Sockdolager, Dinosaur Burps, Jayce Turley and Elijah Batson.
On Saturday, The Loud hosts singer, songwriter and outlaw country artist Jeremy McComb at 10 p.m. with opener CJ Solar.
All shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.