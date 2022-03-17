HUNTINGTON — As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation respond, safely attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
ROCK AT THE ARENA: New classic rocksters Greta Van Fleet’s show at the Mountain Health Arena is officially sold out. More information on all shows at the venue can be found at mountainhealtharena.com.
IRISH JAMS: Thursday, March 17, St. Paddy’s Day, West Virginia legends the Bing Brothers will arrive at the Fly In Cafe for a show of fired-up old-time music and Irish jams beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are only $5. The restaurant will be open at 5 p.m., and drink specials will be available all night long. The Fly In Cafe is located at 6090 Kyle Lane.
AT THE PARAMOUNT: The Paramount Arts Center is presenting a fun show Thursday, March 17, by comedian Brian Regan. Regan has been a professional comedian for several years, yet in recent times he has built up a strong following by being one of the hardest-working funny men in the business. With an ever-evolving act and great word-of-mouth from those that attend his concerts, Regan’s 100-plus live dates a year have paid off. The show begins at 8 p.m., and tickets range from $25 to $55.
This Saturday night, the legendary classic rock band Foghat hits the Paramount stage. Playing hits like “I Just Want To Make Love To You,” “Fool For The City,” “Third Time Lucky,” “Wild Cherry” and, of course “Slow Ride,” the group is still hanging in there and ready to rock the house. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m., and tickets range from $20 to $50.
More information on all shows can be found paramountartscenter.com.
BLUEGRASS: On Saturday, March 19, the Mountaineer Opry will host the bluegrass band Fenced In for a show at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets range from $20 for adults to $5 for kids 12 and under.
LIVE PLAY: For those of you wanting to experience an edgy and interesting live play, the Alchemy Theatre is presenting a new production of “Red Noses — A Divine Comedy About The Black Death.” Set 700 years ago, the play is both a Monty Python-esque comedy and a drama in places as well. It all comes to life at the WestEdge Factory Arts Venue at 1040 Vernon St. in the West End of Huntington. The remaining shows of “Red Roses” will happen at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday, March 18-20. Tickets are $15, and more info can be found at alchemytheatretroupe.org.
LIVE MUSIC: Thursday, The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden is going all out for St. Paddy’s Day night with full and rowdy Celtic rock sets by band The Company Stores. With a horn section in tow, the group is ready to sonically spew the green all over the walls while bringing to life classic Celtic rock songs by the Dropkick Murphys, Flogging Molly, The Pogues, The Cranberries and more. And, Irish drink specials will be available all night long.On Friday, March 18, the progressive Appalachian heavy riff sound of Horseburner fills the stage at The Loud beginning at 9 p.m.
On Saturday, the jams at The Loud change big time when The Emo Night Tour comes to town for a show at 9 p.m. Considered a nationally touring group featuring the best emo DJs around, the group is going to take the audience back to the Warped Tour of 2008. All of these shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
The Sip Downtown Brasserie club will feature the live music of guitarist Luke Turner and trombonist Jeff Hutchinson as the duo spreads their love from jazz standards to The Beatles and more from 7 to 9 p.m. The venue is located at 311 9th St. in the heart of Huntington.
The Guitar Bar, found at the Winchester Steakhouse at 1441 Winchester Ave. in Ashland, features live music every weekend.