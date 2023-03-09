HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
AT THE OPRY: The Mountaineer Opry will host a show by Berea, Kentucky’s Olde Towne Project at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets for the concert are $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 or younger. The band features banjo, mandolin, bass and fiddle and impressive three-part harmonies.
BAND AT BOOTS: The BOOTS Spirits and Feed establishment will be hosting a show by the Mountain Oyster Cult band at p.m. on Friday, March 10. The group is known for kicking up a head of steam of country and southern rock, all mixed up together in a unique and fun way. The venue is located at 411 9th St. in downtown Huntington.
CRYPTID CINEMA: Head to Foundry Theater inside Huntington City Hall at 7 p.m. Friday, March 10, for the premiere of “Return of the Mothman,” a film by Vandalia FilmWorx. Tickets are $10, and available at foundrytheater.org.
MOM/SON PROM: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District offers a special “Disco Fever” celebratory Mom and Son Prom from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 11, in the grand ballroom of DoubleTree Hotel. Music is by DJ Chad Midkiff of “DCM Pro Events.” Fruit, cookies, cupcakes and more are served. Guests also receive personalized event photos. Each mom receives a rose at the end of the event. Tickets are $30 couple, available at https://ghprd.ticketspice.com/mom-son-prom.
AT THE PARAMOUNT: Tonight, March 9, the historic Paramount Arts Center is hosting a show by indie country music artist Alex Williams. The concert begins at 8 p.m. and tickets are $20. Williams was featured in an article here in the Herald Dispatch last week.
The Paramount will also feature a show by magician Bill Blagg on March 10, at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $15 to $40.
AT THE LOUD: The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden the young singer and songwriter and Cabell County-raised performer Ally Fletcher on Friday, March 10. Opening up the 9 p.m. show will be Tucker Riggleman and the Cheap Dates and Corey Zornes.
On Saturday night, March 11, West Virginia’s Hurl brickbat band brings their progressive, alternative and grunge rock stew to The Loud along with the groups Truckstop and Peg Bundy. Tickets are $8 and the show begins at 9 p.m.
All shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information can be found at theloudwv.com.
GOING GREEN: The Fly In Cafe & The Fly In Festival present St. Patrick’s Day with The Bing Brothers on Friday, March 17. The cafe opens at 5 p.m. with dinner and drink specials. The Bing Brothers will celebrate with Fiddle Tunes & Toasts beginning at 7 p.m. Cost is $5 cover charge at the door. The Fly In Cafe is located at 6090 Kyle Lane, Huntington. For more information, call 304-733-9168.
