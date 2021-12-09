HUNTINGTON — As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation respond appropriately, attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
TOUR: Local singer Holly Forbes, who made it to the Top 10 and the live shows of the TV singing contest “The Voice,” will join Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. for his “Home For The Holidays” tour. Now a double-powered event, this swinging concert will be hosted by the Foundry Theatre, which once again takes over the 800-seat Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium located in Huntington City Hall at 800 5th Ave. This special concert will take place at 7 p.m. Dec. 10, and tickets range from $20 to $40.
CHRISTMAS EVENTS: The Christmas On The Farm Pancake Breakfast takes place on Dec. 11 at Pumpkin Park, located at 1 Pumpkin Way in Milton. The annual get-together takes place from 9 to 11 a.m. and tickets are $10 for everyone 4 years old and up. Kids 3 and under eat free. To buy tickets, go to tinyurl.com/PancakeMilton.
The Museum of Radio and Technology in Huntington is bringing back their annual event, “Get On The Air With Santa,” on Saturday, Dec. 11. Taking place at 1640 Florence Ave. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., kids will be able to talk with Santa on an amateur radio station. This unique holiday happening will also feature crafts, food, classic vintage video games and more. To participate, call Mark Killen at 740-550-3778.
Are you in a gnarly yet fun holiday mood? Then the Bad Santa Party at Taps at Heritage might be for you. Happening on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 210 11th St. at 8 p.m., this evening will include Bad Santa Holiday costume prizes, live music, swag and raffles. More information can be found at tapsatheritage.com.
LIVE MUSIC: The Mountaineer Opry returns next weekend with a performance by the Gibson Davis Band on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 7:30 p.m. The concert, led by Davis, a 10th-grade banjo whiz at Cabell Midland High School who just sat in with the Grascals for a special three-gig run of shows, will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets range from $15 for adults to $12 for seniors and $5 for kids 12 and under.
On Friday, Dec. 10, the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland will host John Berry’s Silver Anniversary Christmas Tour. The show begins at 7:30 p.m., and tickets range from $30 to $50.
On the next night, Saturday, Dec. 11, perennial rocker Rick Springfield brings “Jessie’s Girl” and more to the Paramount stage beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $35 to $100. More information and tickets can be found at paramountartscenter.com or 606-324-0007.
The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden (formerly the V Club) starts the weekend with Open Mic Night on Friday, Dec. 10, at 9 p.m. This is a chance to brush up on your chops and play in front of live human beings and get better as you go, or begin to show the world what you have already accomplished musically.
On the next night, Dec. 11, The Loud will host Tony From Bowling, Natural Rat and Nordista Freeze at 9 p.m. All these shows are 18 and older. More information on tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
The Guitar Bar, found at the Winchester Steakhouse located at 1441 Winchester Ave. in Ashland, features live music every weekend.