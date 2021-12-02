HUNTINGTON — As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation respond appropriately, attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
FILM FESTIVAL: The Banff Film Festival is a night of outdoor adventure films that sells out across the country. The Marshall Artists Series has been bringing the Banff Film Festival to Huntington for a few years, and it offers outdoor adventure and storytelling films submitted to the Banff Film Festival in Alberta, Canada, every year, with the best films chosen for the Banff World Tour. This year’s festival will take place at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Friday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m. The $15 ticket price will include all the prize-winning films, from 2 minutes to 50 minutes long, played back-to-back in one night of adventure film watching.
LIGHTS: On Friday, Dec. 3, the Ritter Park Christmas Lighting event will take place at the Ritter Park Fountain from 6 to 8 p.m. Hot chocolate, arts and crafts, cookies and photos with Santa will also be part of the evening.
PERFORMANCE: Friday will also be the kickoff of a three-day, four-show presentation of the “Huntington Nutcracker” presented by the Huntington Dance Theatre. This unique version of “The Nutcracker” is set inside the Anderson-Newcomb department store that existed in downtown Huntington from 1907 until 1996. This production is presented in the famed Huntington store in the 1950s. The “Huntington Nutcracker” will be performed live at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center located at Marshall University in the 1600 block of 5th Avenue at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and the run ends with a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday. Tickets are $25 and $20 for seniors. More information can be found at huntingtondance1981@gmail.com or 304-522-4230.
OPRY: The Mountaineer Opry returns with a performance by Rob McNurlin and His Cowboy Band on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets range from $15 for adults to $12 for seniors and $5 for kids 12 and under.
BALLET: The Ashland Youth Ballet will present their annual rendition of “The Nutcracker” for one night only at 7 p.m. at the Paramount Arts Center on Friday, Dec. 3. Tickets range from 15 to $50.
MOVIE: The Paramount Arts Center will also host a free showing of the Christmas movie “Elf” on Saturday at 5 p.m.
SHOW: On Wednesday, Dec. 8, the Paramount Arts Center will host Lightwire Theater’s “A Very Electric Christmas,” which tells the tale of a family of birds who set out to fly south for the winter, yet a storm blows them to the North Pole instead, where a Christmas adventure begins. The show begins at 6:30 p.m., and tickets range from $15 to $50. More information and tickets can be found at paramountartscenter.com or 606-324-0007.
CONCERTS: The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden (formerly the V Club) will feature two concerts this weekend, beginning with stomping grooves of the punk metal band Every Time I Die on Friday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m. Hailing from Buffalo, New York, the quintet has toured with groups such as Mastadon, Coheed and Cambria, Fall Out Boy and Machine Gun Kelly. Opening this night of noise will be Atlanta’s power punk duo ‘68, who just came off tour with Korn and Staind.
On the next night, Dec. 4, The Loud will host Cincinnati’s jamgrass faves The Rumpke Mountain Boys at 10 p.m. All of these shows are 18 and older. More information on tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
BOOKS: For avid readers, The Red Caboose at Heritage Station, located at 210 11th St. in Huntington, is hosting six authors for a book signing from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Happening in the Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau’s community room on Saturday, the visit will feature Tobi Doyle (“Too Sweet to Die”), Eric Douglas (“Water Crisis — Day Zero”), Carter Taylor Seaton (“The Other Morgans”), Wesley Browne (“Hillbilly Hustle”), Suzanne Alexander (“Tip of the Tail”) and Joanie Smith (“Rosa’s Truth”).
MUSIC: The Guitar Bar, found at the Winchester Steakhouse located at 1441 Winchester Ave. in Ashland, features live music every weekend.