Classic alt rock band Sister Hazel will perform at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland on Saturday. The show will be opened by Erin Gibney.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.

ALL THAT JAZZ: The 54th Annual Marshall University Winter Jazz Festival begins tonight, Feb. 16, with a show by the Marshall University Jazz Combo 1 and the West Virginia University Jazz Ensemble beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Smith Recital Hall located off of Hal Greer Boulevard. On Friday, Feb. 17, the Jewel City Jazz Orchestra and the Joseph Jefferson Quartet perform at 7:30 p.m. Jefferson is this year’s Artist In Residence at the Winter Jazz Festival and is one of the most accomplished and acclaimed jazz trombonists in the country. The weekend-long festival ends on Saturday evening, Feb. 18, with a concert by the Thundering Herd All-Star Jazz Ensemble and the Marshall University Jazz Ensemble with the aforementioned special guest Joseph Jefferson on jazz trombone. All of the performances at the 54th Annual Marshall University Winter Jazz Festival are free and open to the public.

