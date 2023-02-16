HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
ALL THAT JAZZ: The 54th Annual Marshall University Winter Jazz Festival begins tonight, Feb. 16, with a show by the Marshall University Jazz Combo 1 and the West Virginia University Jazz Ensemble beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Smith Recital Hall located off of Hal Greer Boulevard. On Friday, Feb. 17, the Jewel City Jazz Orchestra and the Joseph Jefferson Quartet perform at 7:30 p.m. Jefferson is this year’s Artist In Residence at the Winter Jazz Festival and is one of the most accomplished and acclaimed jazz trombonists in the country. The weekend-long festival ends on Saturday evening, Feb. 18, with a concert by the Thundering Herd All-Star Jazz Ensemble and the Marshall University Jazz Ensemble with the aforementioned special guest Joseph Jefferson on jazz trombone. All of the performances at the 54th Annual Marshall University Winter Jazz Festival are free and open to the public.
AT THE OPRY: The Mountaineer Opry will host a special concert by Danny Paisley and Southern Grass at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. Paisley is a three-time winner of the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Male Vocalist of the Year honor. The concert will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets for the concert are $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 or younger.
COMEDY DOWNTOWN: Comedian Steve Gillespie will perform at The Cellar Door tonight, Thursday, Feb. 16, at 8 p.m. Gillespie has performed on national TV on “Conan” and Comedy Central and has appeared at many of the top comedy festivals held around the country. Opening the show will be the locally based comedians Angie Davis, Justin Murdock and Nathan Thomas. Tickets will be $12 at the door. The Cellar Door is located at 905 3rd Ave. in Huntington.
AT THE PARAMOUNT: The historic Paramount Arts Center kicks off a new season of its Comedy Zone Series tonight, Thursday, Feb. 16, with a performance by comedian Burpie. Burpie has worked with Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart and is also on the radio daily in Charlotte, North Carolina on the “No Limit Larry and the Morning Madhouse Show” heard on 97.9 WPEG-FM, which you can listen to online.
On Saturday, Feb. 18, the Paramount Arts Center welcomes the classic alt rock group Sister Hazel with their fun, fan-connected jams from their series of albums that span back to the million-selling 1997 album “Something More Familiar.” Opening up the concert will be the atmospheric alt pop singer Erin Gibney, who is touring behind her latest album called “Rose Colored Glasses” and its single cut, “That’s What I’m Looking For.”
AT THE LOUD: The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden is hosting an official open mic night on Saturday, Feb. 18, with musician signups beginning at 8 p.m. and the music beginning at 9 p.m. It is a good opportunity to show off and share your musical skills if you are a rising musician, and it’s a dose of fresh music for the audience. The show is just $5 at the door and is 18 and older.
The Asheville-based honky-tonk bluegrass band Town Mountain returns to The Loud on Friday, Feb. 17, at 9 p.m., continuing the growing connection between the western North Carolina and Tri-State music scenes. Tickets are $20 ahead of time and $25 the day of the show, and the opening act is The Local Honeys.
All shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.