HUNTINGTON — As the pandemic continues to evolve and the city, region and nation respond, safely attending and supporting live events benefits everyone. Here is what is going on in the Tri-State in the coming week.
COUNTY FAIR: The Putnam County Fair begins this weekend on Friday, July 8, and will continue through July 18. For a full schedule of events, livestock shows and entertainment, visit www.putnamcountyfairwv.com.
CONCERT SERIES: The weekly Pullman Concert Series continues Thursday, July 7, with a live show by the Ultra Sound Band from 6 to 9 p.m. in the heart of downtown Huntington.
The Yes Chevy-Yes Ford 9th Street Live concert series returns Friday, July 8, and will take place every Friday all summer at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. This week’s outdoor concert will feature the original blues and funk of Short and Company. Food and beverages will be available from outlets such as The Goods, Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe, Sip Downtown Brasserie, Summit Beer Station and more.
MUSICAL: On July 8, 9 and 10, the First Stage Theatre Company will present their live production of the classic Broadway musical “Godspell” at the Barboursville Park Amphitheater. All three shows will begin at 8 p.m., and tickets range from $15 for adults to $12 for kids, with a special offer of $10 each for groups of 10.
MUSIC: The Appalachian Brothers Band will perform at Bobby G’s Past Times club on Friday, July 8. The venue is located at 601 14th St. W., and the show begins at 7 p.m.
The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden will host a show Friday, July 8, called the Gimme Gimme Disco — “A Dance Party Inspired by ABBA,” presented by the Broadberry Entertainment Group based in Richmond, Virginia. The fun begins at 10 p.m.
The Broadberry Entertainment Group will be in town and at The Loud venue on Saturday night as well when they present “Best Night Ever — A 2010s Dance Party Inspired by One Direction.” The festivities begin at 9 p.m.
All shows at The Loud are 18-plus. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.