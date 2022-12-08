HUNTINGTON — Supporting the arts when possible is essential to adding to the quality of life in a city on the rise. Here is what is going in the Tri-State in the coming week.
DINNER AND A MURDER: Tonight, Dec. 8, the Murder and Merriment troupe will present the interactive holiday murder mystery dinner show called “Silent Night, Deadly Night” at Christopher’s Eats, located at 5340 U.S. 60 in Huntington. To make reservations for this evening’s audience-participation show, call 304-736-5520 or go to christopherseats.com.
SANTA SIGHTING: Santa comes to Barboursville at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, when he will set up at the gazebo in Nancy Cartmill Gardens. Santa’s mailbox is also be available for children in the gazebo now until Dec. 16.
GETTING COZIER: The Alchemy Theatre Troupe is once again presenting a new and original play called “A Cozy Wedding” at the Tri-State arts hub known as the West Edge Factory, located at 1040 Vernon St. in Huntington. A sequel to last year’s production of “A Cozy Christmas,” “A Cozy Wedding” is also a holiday-themed play written by Mike Murdock and Simon Woods. Although it is a sequel, “A Cozy Wedding” features a stand-alone story that does not require familiarity with the previous show. The live performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 10, and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. There will also be performances Dec. 16-18 at the same starting times. Tickets are $15 and are general admission. More information can be found at alchemytheatretroupe.org and westedgefactory.com.
A NEW NUTCRACKER: Studio 301 will present an innovative and unusual version of “The Nutcracker” that will showcase multiple dance genres such as ballet, jazz, acrobatics, baton, tap and contemporary. The performances will be at The Foundry Theater, 800 5th Ave., Huntington. The first performance at 9 a.m. Friday is billed as Family Day designed for “children who can’t wait to try out the dances they see on stage in person! Feel free to move around and ask questions in this special showing just for school-age children and their favorite guardian.” Tickets for that show are $30 for one adult together with one child 10 and younger. The evening shows happening on both Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m. are for the general public and tickets are $20. More information can be found at www.studio301dance.com/tickets and foundrytheater.org.
APPALACHIAN CHRISTMAS VILLAGE: Huntington’s Heritage Farm Museum & Village will open its annual Appalachian Christmas Village for the last weekend of 2022 from 5 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 9-10. The whole village will be bright with holiday decorations along with Christmas music and visits by Santa and Frosty the Snowman. Other highlights will include a live nativity scene, wagon rides, live Christmas music, cookie decorating and more. For tickets, go to https://heritagefarmmuseum.com/.
CHRISTMAS IN NARNIA: The True Impact Dance Studio is presenting its original production of “Christmas in Narnia — The Ballet” at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. The venue is located on the Marshall University campus on 17th Street between 5th and 6th avenues. The Marshall School of Dance and Theatre will assist in the production. The ballet is inspired by the C.S. Lewis book “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe.” Tickets are $22 and can be purchased at the True Impact Dance Studio after 4 p.m. during the week and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at 6326 East Pea Ridge Road. Call 304-633-1238 for information on day-of ticket sales and more. Children 3 and younger are free to sit on their parent’s lap.
LIVE ROCK: The rock group FR8 Train Band will perform at the Fly In Café at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. The venue is located at 6090 Kyle Lane in Huntington.
SANTA’S CIRCUS: The Paramount Arts Center in Ashland will host Santa’s Circus — An Acrobatic Fairytale at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Tickets range from $25 to $60. The show promises to be a “spectacular Christmas-themed circus production, from breathtaking stunts to amazing skills, magic and illusions, comedy and the unexpected, and most importantly — family fun.” For more information on tickets, go to paramountartscenter.com.
AT THE LOUD: On Friday, Dec. 9, The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden will host a night of music by The Kind Thieves and Friendly Fire beginning at 10 p.m. with tickets set at $10.
There will be a special gig at The Loud on Saturday, Dec. 10, when the Grown Ass Folks take the stage to celebrate their 10th anniversary show of disco, funk and house music beginning at 10 p.m.
All shows at The Loud are 18 and older. More information about tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
